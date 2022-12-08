Mariah Carey Declares She Wants Her 2 Kids To Have 'Everything They Want' For Christmas
Mariah Carey doesn't shy away from spoiling her kids rotten during the holiday season!
"They usually have their lists and are so excited to walk me through this new game and that new gadget," the singer, 52, said about her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, whom she shares with ex Nick Cannon. "I want them to have everything they want. I want them to have everything I couldn't and know they can be whoever they choose to. They're always on Santa's 'nice' list, so the surprises are always a treat."
As for what the "Hero" songstress has planned for the upcoming festivities, she surprisingly keeps it low-key. "It is such a busy time of the year for me, but I try to have a few days where we just spend time at home, relax, decorate, and cook some of our favorite holiday dishes –which includes my anointed greens!" the mom-of-two shared. "We also love traveling to Aspen, which truly feels like a winter wonderland. The kids hit the slopes, play in the snow, it's a kind of festive experience that we can't get at home."
As OK! previously reported, Carey might have two little performers on her hands, as they both recently performed with her at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
"They wanted to do it!" she admitted. "There aren't too many times when I'm performing that they don't want to be a part of the moment —that's part of what's so great about them! It's up to them when they want to do it, and when they don't. They are the sweetest most beautiful gift I've ever received in my life."
After her tots took the stage, Carey couldn't help but gush about the special moment. “Happy Thanksgiving!!!🍁 Grateful and so proud of my beautiful kids Roc and Roe, grateful for the lambily and for the precious moments in life,” Carey wrote in an Instagram post. “❤️❤️❤️ Now it’s reaaaallly time!!! 🎄🎅🏼.”
"Après-parade, basking in gratitude ❤️," Carey added in another social media post.