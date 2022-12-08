Mariah Carey Declares She Wants Her 2 Kids To Have 'Everything They Want' For Christmas

As OK! previously reported, Carey might have two little performers on her hands, as they both recently performed with her at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

"They wanted to do it!" she admitted. "There aren't too many times when I'm performing that they don't want to be a part of the moment —that's part of what's so great about them! It's up to them when they want to do it, and when they don't. They are the sweetest most beautiful gift I've ever received in my life."