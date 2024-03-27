Mariah Carey Channels Her Inner Mermaid as She Marks Her 55th Birthday on a Boat: Photo
Even though Mariah Carey turned 55 on Wednesday, March 27, the singer hasn't aged a day!
In a new photo posted to Instagram, the Grammy winner looked happy as can be as she posed on a boat while wearing a shimmering purple dress. "Anniversary adventures commence 🎉🦋," Carey captioned the photo of herself — but didn't actually say it was her birthday as she refuses to acknowledge time.
Of course, people loved seeing Carey enjoying life. One person wrote, "Happy anniversary my darling Mimi ❤️❤️❤️✨✨✨💫," while another said, "It’s giving mermaid butterfly."
A third person added, "GORGEOUS DAAAHHHLIN’," while another gushed, Wowwwww!!! So beautiful my QUEEENNNNN!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."
As OK! previously reported, the "Obsessed" songstress is recently back on the market after splitting from Bryan Tanaka in December 2023.
"Dear friends and fans, With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together. Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we’ve shared. The memories we’ve created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever," the dancer, 40, wrote via his Instagram page on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.
"Mariah’s dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft have inspired us during our shared journey. I want to express my love and appreciation for Mariah and her incredible children, whose warmth and kindness have enriched my life in ways words cannot capture. During this sensitive time, I kindly ask for your understanding, privacy and respect. The outpouring of love and support from fans has been a beacon of strength, and I am extremely grateful for the encouragement that continues to uplift me. I eagerly anticipate continuing my journey, knowing my passion for inspiration, dance and the creative arts will resonate in the unfolding chapters. With #MuchLove and gratitude, Bryan Tanaka," the message continued.
Despite the split, it looks like Carey has been thriving, as she's excited for some of her upcoming performances. "See you in Vegas!! 🎉🎲," she captioned a recent video of herself singing by the piano.
Even Carey's ex Nick Cannon commented, writing, "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."