Mariah Carey Channels Her Inner Mermaid as She Marks Her 55th Birthday on a Boat: Photo

As OK! previously reported, the "Obsessed" songstress is recently back on the market after splitting from Bryan Tanaka in December 2023.

"Dear friends and fans, With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together. Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we’ve shared. The memories we’ve created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever," the dancer, 40, wrote via his Instagram page on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.