Mariah Carey Looks Unrecognizable as She Poses Alongside Kris Jenner: 'Filter Central'

Source: mega
By:

Oct. 30 2023, Published 10:55 a.m. ET

Mariah Carey not only shocked fans when she posed alongside Kris Jenner, but people were taken aback when she looked visibly different in the selfie, which was posted to Instagram on Saturday, October 28.

"Dinner with my girl @mariahcarey catching up and trying to convince her 'it’s time'!!!!!🎅🏼🎄glam on both of us @etienneortega," the momager, 67, captioned the snapshot.

Some fans were surprised, as they commented on the singer's appearance.

"I thought that was Snooki at first 🤷‍♀️," one person wrote, referring to Jersey Shore star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, while another said, "Mariah looks a lil different😮."

A third person added, "This will be removed. It’s not Mariah’s good side. She’s gonna be p--------," while a fourth said, "Wow filter central."

Meanwhile, other social media users loved seeing the two ladies together, especially since Jenner's daughter Kim Kardashian used to date Carey's ex-husband Nick Cannon. "Y'all came a long way because Mariah and Kim both dated Nick," one person noted, while another added, "A powerful duo 👯‍♀️."

A third person simply stated: "Gorgeous 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

This is hardly the first time the "Hero" songstress, 54, has looked different. As OK! previously reported, in June 2022, Carey re-posted videos and photos which talked about the anniversary of her Mariah Carey album, which came out in 1990.

Carey then uploaded a video of herself, in which she had a full face of makeup and her hair done, and she blew kisses to the camera while "Vision of Love" played in the background.

Shortly after, people were curious to know if Carey had gone under the knife.

One person asked, "New face?" while another added, "How many fillers can one get??? Dear Lord????? Love you Mariah but so d--- insecure I don’t even recognize you. Way too much just way too much."

"Is this the real Mariah?" a third asked.

The mom-of-two has always had a firm stance on aging.

“I don’t count years but I definitely rebuke them … I have anniversaries, not birthdays, because I celebrate life, darling," she previously said.

"I think I have to remain eternally oblivious to age. Honestly, when you put a number on it yourself, it’s just like, Why? Why do that?” she told People in 2015.

