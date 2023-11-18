OK Magazine
Mariah Carey Fans Speculate Singer Is Single After Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Was Mysteriously Absent From Christmas Concert

mariah carey fans think singer single bryan tanaka absent concertpp
Source: mega
By:

Nov. 17 2023, Published 7:38 p.m. ET

Mariah Carey fans are worried the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer might be ringing in the holiday season as a single woman.

Carey sparked breakup rumors with her boyfriend of seven years, Bryan Tanaka, after the backup dancer was nowhere to be seen at her "Merry Christmas One and All!" events at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino on Wednesday, November 15.

mariah carey fans think singer single bryan tanaka absent concert
Source: mega

Bryan Tanaka was absent from Mariah Carey's Wednesday show.

Tanaka has been a staple on Carey's tours since 2006, so his absence on Wednesday was immediately noticeable to die-hard fans. Social media users also pointed out that the songstress appeared distracted and sad during her performances.

"I’m worried. It’s like she’s not there even with interviews she looks so done," one concerned fan posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, while another said, "I wonder if she and bryan tanaka still together!? Coz i don't see him lately."

mariah carey fans think singer single bryan tanaka absent concert
Source: mega

Fans speculated that Carey and Tanaka called it quits after seven years of dating.

"She looks depressed, like something is going on behind the scenes," another person wrote, and a fourth added, "Every clip I’ve seen she looks like she doesn’t want to be there."

A separate X user said she looked "dead inside" and someone else pointed out that Carey appeared to be "totally turned off in this," with "no inner-light" to her performance, while others agreed that she seemed to be lip-syncing.

"Streets saying Bryan wasn’t at Mariah concert last night and she was looking sad are they really done," another fan added.

mariah carey fans think singer single bryan tanaka absent concert
Source: mega

Carey and Tanaka started dating in 2016.

MORE ON:
Mariah Carey

As OK! previously reported, Carey was also recently called out for appearing "stiff" and uninterested during her appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

One viewer noted that she was "def not matching the energy Jennifer was giving," and another commented back, "I got that impression too. It’s like she was bored."

mariah carey fans think singer single bryan tanaka absent concert
Source: mega

A source spilled Carey has no interest in getting married again.

Carey and Tanaka started dating in 2016 and have been photographed cuddling up and going on family outings together with her 12-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, over the years.

However, it's been rumored that she told the dancer in no uncertain terms that she had no plans to walk down the aisle again.

Source: OK!

"[She] is very much in love with Bryan. But when he recently brought up the subject of marriage, she stopped him in his tracks," a source dished, noting that her failed relationships with Tommy Mottola and Nick Cannon were enough for her to call it quits on the idea of marriage.

"Mariah was only 23 when she married Tommy, but he got too controlling and she felt smothered," the source explained at the time.

