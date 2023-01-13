Relive Mariah Carey's 6 Cutest Moments With Her Kids: Photos

After Carey and The Masked Singer host called off their marriage in 2014, their two kids have remained primarily with the "Obsessed" singer as Cannon went on to have nine other children with multiple women.

Although the former Hollywood power couple split have split custody, Mariah reportedly wants her son and daughter full time. "The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway," an insider said. "Nick doesn't see much of them."