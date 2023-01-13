Relive Mariah Carey's 6 Cutest Moments With Her Kids: Photos
Mariah Carey loves to show off dem babies!
The chart topping vocalist never shies away from featuring her adorable 12-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, whom she shares with former husband Nick Cannon, on her social media.
From sleigh rides with Santa during the Christmas season to luxurious vacations all over the world, the happy-family-of-three always appears to be loving each other's company.
MARIAH CAREY PARADES AROUND BOYFRIEND WHILE NICK CANNON PREPARES FOR HIS 10TH CHILD
After Carey and The Masked Singer host called off their marriage in 2014, their two kids have remained primarily with the "Obsessed" singer as Cannon went on to have nine other children with multiple women.
Although the former Hollywood power couple split have split custody, Mariah reportedly wants her son and daughter full time. "The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway," an insider said. "Nick doesn't see much of them."
"She wants to put him on notice that he can't just flit in and out of their lives while he attends to his other children," the insider explained. "And she wants legal standing as the twins' primary caregiver."
MARIAH CAREY DECLARES SHE WANTS HER 2 KIDS TO HAVE 'EVERYTHING THEY WANT' FOR CHRISTMAS
Scroll through the gallery to see Carey's most adorable moments with her kids.
The happy family went for a ride in Santa's sleigh while celebrating the Christmas holidays. "Surprise midnight sleigh ride on Christmas Eve! 🎅🏼🛷❤️," she captioned the adorable picture.
The mother-daughter duo got ready for Carey's favorite season with a shopping trip! "Merry Christmas Eve! Little shopping spree before we watch the special tonight on CBS!" she told followers alongside the photo.
- Mariah Carey To File For Primary Custody Of Her & Nick Cannon's Twins Since Dad-Of-12 'Doesn't See Much Of Them' Anyway: Source
- Mariah Carey Cozies Up To Longtime Love Bryan Tanaka & Twin Children To Ring In Boxing Day
- Mariah Carey's Cowriter Claims Singer 'Doesn't Understand Music' Well Enough To Have Written 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' By Herself
Carey, Moroccan and Monroe spent a fun-filled day at an amusement park, however, the matriarch did not think to bring the proper footwear. "Had the best time at @cedarpoint! Never again with the heels though! 😂," she joked.
The adorable brood smiled ear-to-ear while posing on a boat to celebrate her offspring's birthdays. "Happy 11th birthday to the two greatest blessings of my life. Roc and Roe…Always be my babies! …DEMKIDS!!!! I LOVE YOU FOREVER! Mommy ❤️," the singer captioned the snap.
The brunette beauty got double the kisses from Moroccan and Monroe while the trio celebrated Mother's Day on a tropical getaway. "All things are possible... Happy Mother's Day!!! ❤️🦋," she wrote beneath the sweet snap.
The proud mama celebrated the luck of the Irish with her kiddos along with their pup. "Happy St.Patrick’s Day to All The Lambs in The Land!!! #throwback☘️🌈🦋💕," she captioned the sweet post.