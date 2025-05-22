'Was She High?': Mariah Carey Concerns Fans With 'Bizarre' TV Interview: Watch
Mariah Carey — the Queen of Christmas — lacked any sort of cheery spirit in her latest television appearance.
The famed singer sparked concerns after seeming almost robotic during an interview on the Australian talk show The Project on Thursday, May 22.
Is Mariah Carey OK?
Carey's interview was hard to watch, as she hardly elaborated on her responses while maintaining a stoic expression throughout the majority of the conversation. At times, the "It's a Wrap" singer would let out a laugh, though the interview appeared far from comfortable on both sides.
The "All I Want for Christmas Is You" hitmaker seemed bored and even gave a few one-word, monotone replies to host Georgie Tunny.
Mariah Carey's Odd Interview Replies Concern Fans
At one point, Carey was asked what she'd like to keep with her on her upcoming Australian tour, as she oddly responded: "a kangaroo."
Another topic Tunny brought up to the mom-of-two had to do with online trolls, as the interviewer mentioned hate fellow pop star Katy Perry has faced amid her ongoing tour.
Singer Fails to Make Eye Contact During Chat
"Is it fair or are people just a-------?" Tunny asked regarding incessant criticism, to which Carey responded: "Yeah... basically."
When questioned how she "copes" with it, the "Obsessed" singer sternly stated, "by not coping is what I do."
After taking a brief pause, she noted: "I mean, just don't pay attention to it, you know? And everybody else goes through it, so... whatever."
Mariah Carey's Interview Deemed 'Bizarre'
The "Emotions" singer failed to make eye contact with the camera throughout most of the video, as the interviewer carried the conversation by asking about Carey's hatred for bad lighting.
When asked what it "means" for her to take the stage alongside music icons Pitbull, Jordin Sparks and Eve, she gave a rather vague reply.
"It means that people are going to have a good time when they come to the show. That's what I think," Carey declared.
Is This AI?
After a video of the interview hit social media, fans couldn't help but call out how strange Carey's behavior seemed throughout the more than four minute-long chat.
"That was the most bizarre interview!!" a viewer admitted, while someone questioned, "was she high?"
Others joked about the video potentially being edited or altered through artificial intelligence because of her robotic demeanor.
"Sure she wasn’t an AI version of Carey? Weird smile, no eye contact. Bot for sure," a fan suggested, as another individual wrote: "Was that an AI version of MC? That poor lady. I feel sorry for you. You did your best. She hasn't been called a DIVA for no reason...Maybe in the shadow sooner then she likes."