NEWS Mariah Carey Stuns Fans as She Looks Like a 'Robot' or 'Wax Figure' in New Photos Source: MEGA Mariah Carey shocked fans with her surreal appearance in new photos taken during her concert.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Naturally, the internet had a lot to say about it. One user commented, “The plastic surgery makes her look like a robot.” Another fan wrote, “I thought that was a wax figure Mariah 😭 but congrats, Adam!! So cool!”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @theadammcintyre/Instagram The singer's latest photo has reignited speculation about her plastic surgery.

Article continues below advertisement

A third chimed in, “THE WAY I THOUGHT YOU BROUGHT THE CARDBOARD CUTOUT,” while a fourth added, “I thought it was the cut-out but it's really her 💅💕🎀.” One follower took it a step further, adding, “Haters will say it’s AI,” while another gushed, “She’s so ethereal she doesn’t even look real!”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Mariah Carey's latest festive Madame Tussauds wax figure left fans confused about which one is real.

Article continues below advertisement

While the Queen of Christmas hasn’t confirmed any rumors about going under the knife, her transformation has sparked plenty of speculation over the years. Critics believe she might have gotten the following done: b------ augmentation, liposuction, fillers and even gastric sleeve surgery.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The Grammy winner celebrated the 30th anniversary of her iconic holiday album, 'Merry Christmas.'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Back in 2019, Daily Mail reported that Carey used her assistant’s credit card to cover up her alleged plastic surgery expenses. "Mariah never wanted people to know about her shopping or surgeries, so she would put them on [former assistant] Lianna's [Shakhnazaryan] card or [former manager] Stella's [Bulochnikov] cards," an insider claimed at the time. "She has an AMEX card of her own, but her business management team only let her have one because of her spending. She always spent so much on it, it would get maxed out."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' topped the Billboard Hot 100 once again.

Article continues below advertisement

One invoice obtained by the news outlet, totaling $32,765, included $10,000 for buttock filler injections, $4,800 for LipoFreeze fat-melting laser treatment and $8,900 for a firming ultrasound procedure on her neck and jawline. The receipt was issued by the upscale Epione Beverly Hills clinic, listed under the name "Stella Carey" — a pseudonym believed to be used by Carey — and was sent to her Manhattan address.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Since the holiday season is in full swing, it only makes sense that Carey is excited about her latest milestone. “I’m really proud to celebrate 30 years of this album. I’m so grateful to all my fans who spent many of their Christmases with these songs,” she shared. “Hope you enjoy listening, and hoping we spend many more holidays together! Merry Christmas, xoxo M 🎄❤️🎄❤️.”

Article continues below advertisement