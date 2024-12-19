Mariah Carey Stuns Fans as She Looks Like a 'Robot' or 'Wax Figure' in New Photos
Mariah Carey’s latest appearance has fans doing a double take!
At her final tour stop at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, YouTube influencer Adam McIntyre shared a photo of Mariah Carey that had fans stunned by her surreal appearance. In the selfie, Carey was all smiles behind McIntyre, wearing a form-fitting gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline and sparkling beads.
Naturally, the internet had a lot to say about it.
One user commented, “The plastic surgery makes her look like a robot.”
Another fan wrote, “I thought that was a wax figure Mariah 😭 but congrats, Adam!! So cool!”
A third chimed in, “THE WAY I THOUGHT YOU BROUGHT THE CARDBOARD CUTOUT,” while a fourth added, “I thought it was the cut-out but it's really her 💅💕🎀.”
One follower took it a step further, adding, “Haters will say it’s AI,” while another gushed, “She’s so ethereal she doesn’t even look real!”
While the Queen of Christmas hasn’t confirmed any rumors about going under the knife, her transformation has sparked plenty of speculation over the years. Critics believe she might have gotten the following done: b------ augmentation, liposuction, fillers and even gastric sleeve surgery.
Back in 2019, Daily Mail reported that Carey used her assistant’s credit card to cover up her alleged plastic surgery expenses.
"Mariah never wanted people to know about her shopping or surgeries, so she would put them on [former assistant] Lianna's [Shakhnazaryan] card or [former manager] Stella's [Bulochnikov] cards," an insider claimed at the time. "She has an AMEX card of her own, but her business management team only let her have one because of her spending. She always spent so much on it, it would get maxed out."
One invoice obtained by the news outlet, totaling $32,765, included $10,000 for buttock filler injections, $4,800 for LipoFreeze fat-melting laser treatment and $8,900 for a firming ultrasound procedure on her neck and jawline.
The receipt was issued by the upscale Epione Beverly Hills clinic, listed under the name "Stella Carey" — a pseudonym believed to be used by Carey — and was sent to her Manhattan address.
Since the holiday season is in full swing, it only makes sense that Carey is excited about her latest milestone.
“I’m really proud to celebrate 30 years of this album. I’m so grateful to all my fans who spent many of their Christmases with these songs,” she shared. “Hope you enjoy listening, and hoping we spend many more holidays together! Merry Christmas, xoxo M 🎄❤️🎄❤️.”
During her December 9 concert in North Carolina, Carey was in for a special surprise when her twins, Monroe and Moroccan — whom she shares with ex Nick Cannon — joined her on stage to congratulate her as "All I Want For Christmas Is You" topped the Billboard Hot 100 once again.
“Last night on stage in Raleigh, North Carolina, I found out that 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' returned to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. I couldn't have dreamed of a better time or place to celebrate the news than on stage with my amazing fans, my kids, and my #Christmastime tour family. I love you and am so grateful to you all ❤️❤️❤️ M,” Carey captioned the post.