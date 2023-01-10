Mariah Carey To File For Primary Custody Of Her & Nick Cannon's Twins Since Dad-Of-12 'Doesn't See Much Of Them' Anyway: Source
Though Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon amicably agreed to having joint custody of their twins when they divorced in 2014, a source is claiming the Grammy winner, 42, now wants primary custody of 12-year-old Moroccan and Monroe.
The buzz comes as the comedian continues to expand his brood, welcoming his twelfth child last month.
"The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway," an insider disclosed to Radar. "Nick doesn't see much of them."
While the source insisted the Masked Singer host, 42, isn't a bad father by any means, his large pack makes it difficult for him to spend enough quality time with each of his tykes. "She wants to put him on notice that he can't just flit in and out of their lives while he attends to his other children," the insider explained. "And she wants legal standing as the twins' primary caregiver."
On a December episode of The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, Cannon admitted he struggles with time management when it comes to balancing parenthood and his career.
"Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children," he shared "One, ’cause I’m constantly working and two, because I’m just spread thin."
Carey has stayed mum when it comes to the details of coparenting with her ex, though some of his other baby mamas have been very vocal, with LaNisha Cole shading him for allegedly staging "fake photo ops" with his tots.
On the other hand, women such as Bre Tiesi have come to his defense, the Selling Sunset star recently declaring on social media, "Nick always shows up. Always present, happy, consistent, loving parent and an even better person."
The actor welcomed his most recent bundle of joy, daughter Halo Marie Cannon, with Alyssa Scott on December 14. And while he recently show down the idea of getting a vasectomy, he revealed he's satisfied with his family as is.
"I have no idea," he replied when asked in November if he plans to have another baby. "I think I'm good right now!"