Mariah Carey Doesn't Interact With Ex Nick Cannon's Countless Baby Mamas & Children
Unbothered! Though Mariah Carey and ex-husband Nick Cannon are cordial when it comes to taking care of their 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, the "Fantasy" crooner, 53, has no interest in getting to know the rapper's countless baby mamas and their respective offspring.
"Mariah doesn’t keep up with Nick’s babies and baby mamas. There’s too many to keep up with!" an insider quipped. "She’s happy for him and wishes him the best."
As OK! reported, the Wild 'n Out host, 41, and model LaNisha Cole, 40, welcomed daughter Onyx earlier this month, marking the comedian's ninth child. He's also expecting another child with Brittany Bell.
Cannon, who spends an estimated $3 million in child support every year, has received a ton of backlash over his relationships, but he tries to brush off the negativity and insisted he's a present father.
"Hopefully I can teach Onyx ... to not let others shame or ridicule her with their outside opinions," he wrote on social media after welcoming his latest bundle of joy. "Because when they do they are only projecting their own harsh experiences, pain and social programming onto her unblemished beauty."
Despite playing the dating field, the father-of-nine recently admitted he wouldn't hesitate to rekindle things with his ex-wife.
MARIAH CAREY'S RIVETING DATING HISTORY OVER THE YEARS
"That's my fantasy love. That's somebody that I will always love," he gushed of Carey. "I guess because I'm a true romantic, I'm a true believer in love and I allow the capsules of love to be where they lie. I'm not a timeline dude. I will never have a love like I did with Mariah."
Unfortunately for the Masked Singer star, the Grammy winner has been going strong with dancer Bryan Tanaka, 39, since 2016.
Plus, the former spouses had plenty of issues during their marriage, which ended in 2014 after six years. One source noted that the pair's busy schedules kept them apart for extended periods of time, which didn't sit particularly well with Carey.
"Mariah wants more from the man in her life," the source stated at the time. "She wants a guy who will make her the center of his universe — and Nick's obviously not that guy."
Us Weekly reported on Carey's feelings over Cannon's expanding family.