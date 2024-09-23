6 Things to Know About Mariah Carey's Tragic Family Life: From Her Mother and Sister's Deaths to Her Relationship With Them and More

The "We Belong Together" singer did not disclose the cause of the deaths, but she soon opened up about her rough weeks after the loss.

"My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day," she said. "I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."

In an exclusive statement to People in August, Mariah Carey confirmed the deaths of her mother, Patricia , and sister, Alison.

The Grammy winner had not seen her sister before her death, Alison's friend David Baker said.

"We saw it coming, but it's still a shock," David revealed, adding his late pal had "a tough life" prior to her demise. "She got ill fairly quickly and a month later, she's gone."

After their parents, Patricia and Alfred, divorced, Mariah stayed with the matriarch while her siblings began living with their father. Growing up, the "It's a Wrap" singer thought Alison and their brother, Morgan, resented her as they felt her life was easier because she grew up with their mother.

In her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the 55-year-old songstress called Alison "the most brilliant and broken person I have ever known" and the "deeply wounded." She alleged her sister was a drug addict who encouraged her to try substances as a child.

They grew farther away from each other when Alison sued Mariah in 2021, accusing her of causing immense emotional distress due to the baseless allegations in the book.

The court documents read, "Already struggling with the unspeakable trauma of her childhood and having her own children abandon her, she has become severely depressed and uncharacteristically tearful since the publication of defendant's book and now struggles, after a long time clean, with alcohol abuse."