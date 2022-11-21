Almost There! Alyssa Scott Gushes Over 'Final Days' Of Pregnancy While Awaiting Birth Of Her & Nick Cannon's Second Child
Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon are eagerly awaiting the birth of their second baby one year after they lost son Zen to cancer.
In anticipation of their little one's arrival, the excited mama shared a few stunning photos from a joint maternity shoot on Monday, November 21.
“The final days,” Scott penned alongside one of the intimate black and white snaps that showed Cannon wrapped around her as she cradled her baby bump.
MARIAH CAREY DOESN'T INTERACT WITH EX NICK CANNON'S COUNTLESS BABY MAMAS & CHILDREN
The model, who was draped in a black lace gown for the series of photos with her baby daddy, wrote alongside a solo shot of herself, "The next time I post, he or she will be here! Thank you to everyone who is following along with love and compassion for my journey."
"I'm a private person on a very public platform. I know with time I will be ready to let the people who truly care into my world a little more than I have. love ❤️," Scott, who also has a daughter from a previous relationship, concluded the sweet post.
Cannon, who is a father to eleven other children with multiple women, made sure to let Scott know just how special she is, commenting, “Gorgeous and Stunning! Truly a work of art! Your strength is unparalleled. I love you ❤️❤️❤️."
The impending birth is particularly momentous for the two given they lost their 5-month-old son, Zen, in December 2021 from a brain tumor.
ANOTHER NICK CANNON BABY? ALYSSA SCOTT ANNOUNCES PREGNANCY NEARLY ONE YEAR AFTER DEATH OF NEWBORN SON ZEN
“Oh my sweet Zen. The soreness I felt in my arm from holding you is slowly fading away. It’s a painful reminder that you are no longer here,” Scott wrote in a December 9, 2021, social media post shortly after his death. “I caught myself looking in the backseat as I was driving only to see the mirror no longer reflecting your perfect face back at me. When I close a door too loudly I hold my breath and wince knowing a soft cry will shortly follow. It doesn’t come. The silence is deafening.”
The Masked Singer host has a notorious roster of children and baby mamas.
Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey, Golden, 7, Powerful Queen, 1 and Rise, with Brittany Bell, newborn daughter Beautiful Zeppelin and 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa, Legendary Love, 4 months, with Bre Tiesi and Onyx Ice, 2 months, with LaNisha Cole.