One Proud Papa! Nick Cannon Shows Off All Of His Nine Children Before Welcoming More Babies
Nick Cannon could not help but show off his ever expanding brood for Halloween. On Wednesday, November 2, the television host took to his Instagram Stories to proudly display all nine of his kiddos in their costumes for the spooky holiday.
In a series of photos, Cannon featured his 11-year-old twins with Mariah Carey, Moroccan and Monroe, as well as Golden, 7, Powerful Queen, 1 and Rise, who was born in September and whom he shares with Brittany Bell.
The Drumline star also shared snaps of 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa, Legendary Love, 4 months, with model Bre Tiesi, and Onyx Ice, 2 months, whose mother is photographer LaNisha Cole.
Cannon will have more photos to add to the collage next year as the Lip Sync Battle star and Alyssa Scott will be welcoming another child together after the devastating loss of their newborn son, Zen, last year.
On Wednesday, October 26, the model, who also has four-year-old daughter Zeela from a previous relationship, shared the happy news to her Instagram account, with an insider confirming that the comedian is the father of the child.
Despite having numerous children, Cannon still may not be done expanding his brood. As OK! previously reported, the patriarch was "interviewing" potential baby mamas while out at a strip club in New York City with ex-girlfriend Jessica White.
According to eye witnesses, Cannon was “throwing dollars in the air for hours as hot costumed revelers danced on the pole," as the insider added, "it felt like he was interviewing for potential future baby mamas."
Although Cannon clearly loves being a parent, as he teased the public about welcoming more children before news broke of his next little one's impending arrival.
“When you say ‘on the way… What count are you at,” the actor asked after a radio DJ questioned if he would be having more kids. “Let’s just put it this way, the stork is on the way.”