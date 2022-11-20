Nick Cannon Admits He Has 'No Idea' If More Children Are In His Future: 'I'm Good Right Now!'
Nick Cannon will soon be a father-of-12, but he's unsure if he'll be expanding his brood any further.
"I don't know, man," the 42-year-old said when asked about more kiddos. "I have no idea. I think I'm good right now!"
The Masked Singer star recently announced he and Alyssa Scott are expecting their second baby together, but he made it clear that his family comes first.
"That's my No. 1 priority, obviously. I wake up being a father thinking about my kids and everything else comes after that," Cannon said. "My kids are definitely the creative force in all that I do. They're the funniest, most innovative, best questions … every project I'm working on now is through their eyes."
As OK! previously reported, the comedian recently welcomed his third child with Abby De La Rosa on November 11.
"A BEAUTIFUL DAY for 'BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON' to arrive!" the Drumline star captioned a photo. "Mommy @hiabbydelarosa you make it ALL look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself."
"Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother," he continued. "Your resilience and strength doesn’t go unnoticed. Watching you smile through the world’s madness and my constant craziness is so impressive. Not a day goes by that I am not filled with gratitude for all your care, words of affirmation, kindness and inspiration. Thank you!! If I don’t say it enough! You are the definition of steadfast and virtuous and it is my continued duty to make you and our children feel valued and protected every single day!"
Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey, Golden, 7, Powerful Queen, 1 and Rise, with Brittany Bell, 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion with De La Rosa, Legendary Love, 4 months, with Bre Tiesi and Onyx Ice, 2 months, with LaNisha Cole.
Cannon recently revealed how much money he dishes out to his children. "I definitely spend a lot more than that on my children annually," he told The Neighborhood Talk. "I don’t plan to ever have to participate in the governmental system."