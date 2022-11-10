Nick Cannon May Keep Having Kids To 'Validate His Masculinity,' Psychologist Speculates

Amid news that TV personality Nick Cannon is expecting his third baby with Abby De La Rosa, one psychologist has started questioning the Wild 'n Out host’s motives in continuously expanding his family.

Fathering 12 children with six different women — twins with ex Mariah Carey; three children with Brittany Bell; another set of twins with pregnant Abby De La Rosa; one son with Bre Tiesi, one daughter with LaNisha Cole and one son who passed away with Alyssa Scott, who is currently expecting her second child with the star — psychologist Jo Hemmings speculated Cannon may be seeking validation by having so many children.