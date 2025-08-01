Marilyn Manson and More Artists Attend Ozzy Osbourne's Private Funeral in the U.K.
Ozzy Osbourne was given the farewell he always wanted.
On Thursday, July 31, the legendary Black Sabbath frontman was laid to rest during a private funeral at his estate in Buckinghamshire, England.
The emotional send-off was attended by close friends and iconic names in music, including Marilyn Manson and his wife, Lindsay Usich, Rob Zombie, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor and Osbourne’s longtime guitarist Zakk Wylde.
Guests dressed in true heavy metal fashion, as Zombie rocked a black scarf covered in skulls, while Manson went classic goth in a long black coat.
Outside the estate, a massive floral display spelled out “Ozzy f------- Osbourne,” a tribute only fitting for the Prince of Darkness.
Earlier this week, the rocker's family showed up to his funeral procession. One heartbreaking moment showed Osbourne’s widow, Sharon Osbourne, breaking down in tears as she threw up a peace sign in the air. Around her neck hung a long necklace, holding their wedding ring close to her heart.
Their children Jack and Kelly Osbourne were also seen embracing, holding onto each other while crying as they said goodbye to their father.
Before the private ceremony, Ozzy’s body was taken in a hearse to Birmingham’s Black Sabbath Bridge and commemorative bench on July 30. Fans had already filled the area with flowers, notes and candles to honor the music legend.
The heartfelt procession included Sharon, Aimee, Kelly, Jack, and Ozzy’s son Louis Osbourne, whom he shared with first wife, Thelma. A live brass band of local artists played along the streets, joined by singer Yungblud and members of Black Sabbath to honor their friend.
As OK! previously reported, Sharon was seen bawling during the procession. At one point, she stepped out of her car to quietly take in the ocean of fan tributes laid along the streets.
Supporters called out, “We love you, Sharon,” as she passed by. In a beautiful, spontaneous moment, fans filming put their phones down and began chanting, “Ozzy.”
The Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Councillor Zafar Iqbal MBE, JP, reflected on the moment in a statement.
"Ozzy was more than a music legend — he was a son of Birmingham. Having recently been awarded the Freedom of the City and following his celebrated appearance at the Back to the Beginning concert at Villa Park earlier this month, it was important to the city that we support a fitting, dignified tribute ahead of a private family funeral," he said, referring to a ceremonial honour bestowed by a municipality upon individuals or organizations for exceptional service to the city, which Ozzy received on June 28.
"We know how much this moment will mean to his fans. We’re proud to host it here with his loving family in the place where it all began, and we are grateful that they have generously offered to pay to enable this to happen and support the city in giving him the farewell he deserves," Zafar added.
Ozzy passed away “surrounded by love” at age 76 in late July. Reports revealed that paramedics battled for hours to save him.
“We can confirm that our helicopter was dispatched to provide advanced critical care at an incident near Chalfont St Giles yesterday,” a spokesperson for Thames Valley Air Ambulance told reporters.
Despite their best efforts, Ozzy’s death was confirmed later that day.