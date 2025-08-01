Marilyn Manson and More Artists Attend Ozzy Osbourne's Private Funeral in the U.K.

The Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Councillor Zafar Iqbal MBE, JP, reflected on the moment in a statement.

"Ozzy was more than a music legend — he was a son of Birmingham. Having recently been awarded the Freedom of the City and following his celebrated appearance at the Back to the Beginning concert at Villa Park earlier this month, it was important to the city that we support a fitting, dignified tribute ahead of a private family funeral," he said, referring to a ceremonial honour bestowed by a municipality upon individuals or organizations for exceptional service to the city, which Ozzy received on June 28.

"We know how much this moment will mean to his fans. We’re proud to host it here with his loving family in the place where it all began, and we are grateful that they have generously offered to pay to enable this to happen and support the city in giving him the farewell he deserves," Zafar added.