Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Prosecutors Reveal the 96 Devices Seized During Home Raids Contain 'Extraordinary' Evidence
Sean “Diddy” Combs’ prosecution seemed pretty confident during his Thursday, October 10, hearing.
While in court in New York City, prosecutors shed light on what they found when they raided the rapper’s Miami and Los Angeles mansions back in March.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson said that they had uncovered 96 electronic devices from the two homes, as well as from an unspecified private airport in Florida. Additionally, when the Grammy winner, 54, was arrested, four more devices were uncovered.
Combs was charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution on September 16.
Johnson went on to share that eight of the devices had 90 terabytes of information, which she called “extraordinary.” The lawyer noted that the technological team is still working to extract further information.
In addition to Johnson’s remarks, Judge Arun Subramanian set Combs’ official trial date for May 5, 2025. He also made it clear that the record executive will stay behind bars until his trial, despite his many attempts at posting bail.
A few of Combs’ seven children, as well as his mother, attended the court hearing in support of their family member.
As OK! previously reported, the update in Combs’ case came after the musician’s legal team filed a new motion for an evidentiary hearing in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against the Department of Homeland Security.
According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, the filing hopes "to investigate alleged government misconduct, specifically concerning unlawful leaks that resulted in prejudicial pre-trial publicity."
"These leaks, allegedly orchestrated by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), are argued to have damaged Mr. Combs’ right to a fair trial," the paperwork added, referencing the violent footage CNN released of the actor assaulting his then-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura in 2016.
"The defense contends that DHS agents have engaged in a seven-month campaign to undermine Mr. Combs’ right to a fair trial by leaking confidential grand jury materials and have asked for a hearing as to how a 2016 hotel videotape was leaked to CNN," they claimed. "The leaks have resulted in damaging and highly prejudicial media coverage, particularly sensationalizing the investigation and the involvement of Mr. Combs’ family."
The documents alleged the "government’s scheme to undermine Mr. Combs’ rights to a fair proceeding has several methods and means," adding, "first, there has been a steady stream of false and prejudicial statements made by DHS agents to various press outlets over the last seven months."