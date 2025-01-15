or
Evan Rachel Wood 'Felt So F------ Violated' by Ex Marilyn Manson When Filming His 2007 Music Video: 'He Devoured My Face'

Evan Rachel Wood was 19 years old when she and Marilyn Manson went public with their romance in 2007.

Jan. 15 2025, Published 1:32 p.m. ET

Evan Rachel Wood is telling all about her tumultuous relationship with ex-fiancé Marilyn Manson in the new docuseries Marilyn Manson: Unmasked.

In the first two episodes of the Channel 4 project, the actress admitted she felt sexually assaulted when she starred in the 2007 music video for his song "Heart-Shaped Glasses."

"I felt so f------ violated," the Westworld alum, 37, confessed. "But I didn’t call it rape for like many many years."

Wood explained that when the video was pitched to her, it was supposed to be similar to a s-- scene, "but it was going to be shot where the camera is sort of rolling and moving and so whatever you see would sort of be a blur."

However, once they started filming, she alleged the singer, 56, went too far.

"Everything just escalated so fast and I felt like I was in a dream state," she explained.

"First of all, he just literally started devouring my face," Wood claimed. "It was just so aggressive, and he just started pulling the clothes off."

The Emmy nominee said Manson never slowed down, resulting in her "just kind of like sitting on the bed naked, just crying" as the shoot wrapped.

While Manson didn't appear in the episodes, his lawyer Howard King responded with a statement on his behalf.

"It’s demonstrably false that Brian [Warner – Manson’s real name] raped Evan Rachel Wood while filming a music video," he said. "This was filmed in a studio, there were more than 10 people within three feet of the bed."

"Brian had clothes on, although I suppose that wouldn’t prevent this but none of those people have come forward and said that they witnessed this act, it’s completely fabricated and there’s not a witness who will support it," King added.

Evan Rachel Wood

The exes got engaged in 2010 but split that same year.

In the 2022 documentary about the eccentric musician, Wood claimed she was "essentially raped" by him on the set.

Though he filed a defamation lawsuit against her at the time, he ultimately dropped it. In the settlement, he was ordered to pay Wood $327,000 in legal fees.

Her lawyer claimed the singer only filed the suit as a "publicity stunt to try to undermine the credibility of his many accusers and revive his faltering career."

The actress has accused Manson of physical and sexual abuse.

Wood has shared other shocking allegations about Manson over the years, claiming he forced her to drink his blood as well as assaulted her physically and sexually.

In one interview, the actress alleged that on more than one occasion, she woke up to him penetrating her.

"I just remember doing the mental math quickly and thinking, ‘Just stay, just stay asleep, don’t move, just don’t move,'" she spilled. "So I would just lie limp and still until it was over, and then I swear to God, he would just fling my leg and walk out of the room."

Manson has also faced sexual assault allegations from other individuals.

Deadline reported on what Wood shared in Marilyn Manson: Unmasked.

