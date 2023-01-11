Mario Lopez Flies Solo On 2023 Golden Globes Carpet
Flying solo! Mario Lopez took the grey, Golden Globes carpet by storm on Tuesday night, January 10.
Looking dapper in a luxe black suit and tie with a crisp, white button down completing the ensemble, the Access Hollywood host graced the carpet at the Los Angeles event sans his wife, Courtney Lopez.
Mario offered a glimpse of the star-studded award show via his Instagram, starting off his slew of social media uploads with a hilarious behind-the-scenes look at how he ate dinner before it was showtime. Alongside a photo of Lopez eating a plate of Italian food while sitting down with a towel adorning his shoulder and on his lap, he wrote, "Glamorous life..."
He went on to post snaps and videos of himself working the carpet — and downing some champagne in the process — before the ceremony celebrating the best in film and television, as determined by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, kicked off at the The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Though the television personality didn't appear to be accompanied by his wife, the lovebirds seem to be doing better than ever, slowly making their way to becoming one of Hollywood's most popular power couples.
The duo — who wed in 2012 and share three children — isn't shy when it comes to sharing their love and appreciation for one another, with Mario exclusively gushing over his wife to OK!, sharing, "Courtney is awesome. I'm blessed to have met her when I did, and she's a wonderful wife and mother. I can't believe we've been married for 10 years now and together for 14. Time flies, but we're better than ever! She hasn't gotten Mario overload yet."
As for how Mario and Courtney's relationship has lasted the test of time, especially when it comes to Hollywood romances, according to the Saved by the Bell alum, the key to a successful union is simple: "We understand each other and have good communication skills. We make each other laugh. We're always laughing a lot!"
Part of their marital banter, it seems, is to publicly drool over one another, as the brunette bombshell lost her cool in late December 2022 after seeing a side-by-side of young Mario and her now-husband, who donned an open robe that showcased his chiseled abs.
"Damn. You’re so fiiiinnnnneee. I love you!" Mario's loving wife commented on his Instagram post, with many social media users also praising the actor for his youthful appearance.
"Looks the same. Never aged at all. He found the fountain of youth," joked one, followed by another who added, "This dude don’t age."