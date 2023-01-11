Mario Lopez Flies Solo On 2023 Golden Globes Carpet

Mario offered a glimpse of the star-studded award show via his Instagram, starting off his slew of social media uploads with a hilarious behind-the-scenes look at how he ate dinner before it was showtime. Alongside a photo of Lopez eating a plate of Italian food while sitting down with a towel adorning his shoulder and on his lap, he wrote, "Glamorous life..."

2023 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS: SEE PHOTOS OF LAVERNE COX, MARIO LOPEZ & MORE ON THE RED CARPET

He went on to post snaps and videos of himself working the carpet — and downing some champagne in the process — before the ceremony celebrating the best in film and television, as determined by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, kicked off at the The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.