Burn! Mario Lopez Trolls Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck With Hilarious Meme
Is Mario Lopez throwing shade or cracking a joke?
On Wednesday, January 18, the Saved By the Bell alum shared a hilarious meme to his Instagram Story of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck sitting court side at a basketball game. However it's the Hollywood power couple's facial expressions and text below which made everyone laugh.
As the Argo star leaned into whisper in the "On The Floor" singer's ear, the text read, "You're not really Selena," seemingly referencing her iconic role as Selena Quintanilla in 1997's Selena. The second image showed Jennifer looking out into space while Ben grinned.
MARIO LOPEZ POKES FUN AT NICK CANNON AFTER COMEDIAN WELCOMES BABY NO. 12: 'GOD BLESS YOU!'
The newlyweds are not the only celebrities to be trolled by Mario as of late. After Nick Cannon announced the birth of baby number 12, Halo Marie Cannon, the television host once again sought the opportunity to joke around with the Drumline actor.
"In 11 years, my guy has had 12 kids and 6 baby mamas. God Bless you Nick!" Mario wrote on social media alongside the headline-making news.
Despite going from child star to full blown working adult in Hollywood, Mario admitted he still finds himself to be a funny guy who likes to joke around every so often. "It’s a trip, you know. The fact that it’s still around, and now I am the older guy. I still feel very immature, though. It’s a lot of fun," he told OK! about his growth from his Saved By the Bell days to now.
MARK-PAUL GOSSELAAR & MARIO LOPEZ HAVE A MINI 'SAVED BY THE BELL' REUNION
Those comedic skills must come in handy when navigating the world of marriage and parenting his children, Gia, 12, Dominic, 9, and Santino, 2, whom he shares with wife Courtney Mazza Lopez.
"The schedules are always tough, but I have a very understanding wife, and she knows the schedule is very fluid," the funny man explained. "It's all going well, and so far, so good! We're trying to show the kids it's all having a strong work ethic — there are no shortcuts in life."