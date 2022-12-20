Mario Lopez Admits He's The 'Stricter' Parent Over Wife Courtney, But The Pair Are 'Pretty United' Overall
There's always something going on in the Lopez household, which is why Mario Lopez admits he's usually the one to lay down the law when it comes to his three kids, Gia, 12, Dominic, 9, and Santino, 3, whom he shares with wife Courtney Lopez.
"I think we're pretty united in our parenting ways, which I think is healthy, but I am probably a little stricter — and a little bit more of the disciplinary one," the 49-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about his partnership with Whirlpool brand.
Though the Saved by the Bell star and Courtney have successful careers in Hollywood, the pair always make sure to not to spoil their tots. "I didn't grow up with a lot and neither did my wife, and my kids are growing up very differently," he shares. "I like to lead by example and show them there's a strong work ethic and discipline. There's no shortcuts, and I try to show them that. We also don't reward them with a lot of materialistic stuff."
He adds, "They're also busy with their schedules and they've got chores to do around the house. They have to make sure that's all taken care before they get any screen time."
These days, some of Lopez's children are following in his footsteps, as his daughter recently appeared in his new movie Steppin' Into the Holiday, which premiered in November. "They all sing, dance, act, play the piano. It's fun, and they also do gymnastics, wrestling and jiu-jitsu. I'm involved in my son's wrestling team. I love playing the role of dad — that's my favorite role yet. I love that they're so active," he says.
The Access Hollywood personality also understands that he needs to prioritize time with his wife. "You have to carve it out in your schedules. You can never stop dating your wife, so we make sure we set date nights or quick little getaways. It helps a lot," he states.
"We do work together also and she's been guest hosting with me on Access Daily. We have a lot of fun together at work, but it's a nice balance that it's not all of the time. It's enough where it is healthy," he says.
- Putting In Their Two Cents! Howard Stern, Mindy Kaling & More Hilarious Celeb Reactions To The 'GMA' Scandal: Photos
- Babies On The Way? Fans Make Hilarious Prediction After Mario Lopez Is Welcomed Home By Wife Courtney Mazza Lopez
- Hollywood Hottie! Super Fit Mario Lopez Loves Showing Off His Attractive Abs — Photos
This holiday season, the actor and his brood have a lot of holiday plans, but they're focused on having people over for Christmas, which is why Lopez's partnership with Whirlpool was a no-brainer.
The TV host will celebrate the special moments of the holiday season with the help of Whirlpool brand appliances — whose innovative smart features for cooking, cleaning, and washing allow them to conveniently multitask through their to-do list and enjoy more time together. "People are in the kitchen more this time of year," he says. "They're always congregating there, and I'm happy to partner with Whirlpool to raise the awareness level about the brand. It's what I use — the smart appliances are quick and easy when you're entertaining."
"I like the Smart Double Convection Wall Oven w/ Air Fry which is quick and easy when I personally have to whip something up — chicken, fish or the sweet potato fries come out crispy," he adds.