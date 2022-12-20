Mario Lopez Admits He's The 'Stricter' Parent Over Wife Courtney, But The Pair Are 'Pretty United' Overall

There's always something going on in the Lopez household, which is why Mario Lopez admits he's usually the one to lay down the law when it comes to his three kids, Gia, 12, Dominic, 9, and Santino, 3, whom he shares with wife Courtney Lopez.

"I think we're pretty united in our parenting ways, which I think is healthy, but I am probably a little stricter — and a little bit more of the disciplinary one," the 49-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about his partnership with Whirlpool brand.