Babies On The Way? Fans Make Hilarious Prediction After Mario Lopez Is Welcomed Home By Wife Courtney Mazza Lopez

Fans are making a bold prediction about Mario Lopez and wife Courtney Mazza Lopez!

On Wednesday, December 7, the Saved by the Bell actor took to Instagram to share a sultry photo of the Steppin' Into the Holiday star with her leg stretched all the way in the air while sipping on a cocktail while lounging on the couch.

"#WCW Came home last night and Mrs. Lopez greeted me like this..." Mario captioned the hilarious but sexy photo of his spouse.

