Babies On The Way? Fans Make Hilarious Prediction After Mario Lopez Is Welcomed Home By Wife Courtney Mazza Lopez
Fans are making a bold prediction about Mario Lopez and wife Courtney Mazza Lopez!
On Wednesday, December 7, the Saved by the Bell actor took to Instagram to share a sultry photo of the Steppin' Into the Holiday star with her leg stretched all the way in the air while sipping on a cocktail while lounging on the couch.
"#WCW Came home last night and Mrs. Lopez greeted me like this..." Mario captioned the hilarious but sexy photo of his spouse.
UL GOSSELAAR & MARIO LOPEZ HAVE A MINI 'SAVED BY THE BELL' REUNION
"Here comes BABY #5 !," one commenter jokingly wrote under the snap, while another added, "So….9 months from now we should be expecting a baby post? 😂😂🤷🏽♂️Ijs."
"Baby #4 coming right up! 🤣😂🤣," an additional fan penned. "Someone has baby fever 😂," another person hilariously chimed in.
While Mario and Courtney, who share children Gia, 12, Dominic, 9, and Santino, 2, may or may not be working on expanding their family, they are certainly making time for each other. As the Holiday in Handcuffs actor exclusively told OK!, the proud parents love to reconnect as a couple while going on little trips just the two of them. "We like to go on quick getaways, whether it's to Vegas or Santa Barbara or San Diego," he revealed.
MARIO LOPEZ FISHES ON HIS FAVORITE FOOTBALL TEAM, SUPERBOWL TRADITIONS & HIS PASSION FOR SUPPORTING FEEDING AMERICA
"We go for the night so we can sleep, catch up, go to dinner or wine tasting. We go to UFC or WWE fights together, so it's important to have that time," he said of prioritizing their love.
With three kids and a booming career, Mario and Courtney, who married in 2012, do their best to make it all work.
"The schedules are always tough, but I have a very understanding wife, and she knows the schedule is very fluid," the A Chorus Line actor explained. "It's all going well, and so far, so good! We're trying to show the kids it's all having a strong work ethic — there are no shortcuts in life."