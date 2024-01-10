Mariska Hargitay Reveals She Was Raped by a Friend, Admits Pretending 'It Never Happened' Helped Her 'Survive'

"It wasn’t sexual at all. It was dominance and control. Overpowering control," she wrote in a recently released article, noting the man in question was a friend.

"I tried all the ways I knew to get out of it. I tried to make jokes, to be charming, to set a boundary, to reason, to say no. He grabbed me by the arms and held me down. I was terrified. I didn’t want it to escalate to violence," Hargitay revealed. "I now know it was already sexual violence, but I was afraid he would become physically violent. I went into freeze mode, a common trauma response when there is no option to escape. I checked out of my body."