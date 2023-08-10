Savannah Guthrie Enjoys 'Magical' Taylor Swift Concert With Daughter and Mariska Hargitay: Photos!
There's no age restrictions when it comes to being a Swiftie!
Earlier this week, Savannah Guthrie attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, and she was seen rocking out to all of the superstar's hits alongside two very special people: her daughter, Vale, and Mariska Hargitay!
"Miss olivia benson is a swiftie and has the bracelets to prove it!!" the Today anchor captioned a selfie alongside the actress, referencing the latter's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit character. "Loved experiencing the magic with @therealmariskahargitay."
"Loved every second with you!♥️♥️♥️," Hargitay commented on the post, which showed off the stacks of friendship bracelets they traded with each other and fans.
Hargitay shared her own Instagram upload from the event, writing, "Still in the afterglow of the most magical night."
"Deepest gratitude to @taylorswift for your poetry and wisdom. You inspire us and connect us to our #delicate tenderness, joy, hope and strength — and most of all, our wish to live and love courageously," she continued. "Thank you, Taylor, for all you do and all you are.💖🌟 Thank you 🌳♥️."
Fans were over the moon to find out that the two women were pals, with one person commenting on the post, "Omg. This is the sisterhood I didn’t know we needed!! 😍"
"OMG! Power women. Love this," declared another, with a third writing, "Two beautiful Queens and Swifties."
Guthrie also shared snaps of her 8-year-old daughter, who had plenty of bracelets herself and had a smile plastered on her face in every snap.
"Memories for a lifetime with my beautiful girl," the former attorney gushed. "Thank you @taylorswift for singing your heart out every single night. feeling so grateful and lucky to have seen this in person with the little girl of my wildest dreams ❤️."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The trio of ladies sat in the exclusive VIP tent, where celebs like Channing Tatum, Selena Gomez and Emma Stone have all been in to watch the Grammy winner perform.
However, as OK! reported, the "Lover" singer's former best friend Karlie Kloss sat in the regular seats with the crowd, leading some to believe that though they have made amends, they're no longer super close.