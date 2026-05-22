Politics Marjorie Taylor Greene Concerned Donald Trump Will to Cancel 2028 Election to Remain in Power: 'It's Incredibly Dangerous' Source: MEGA Marjorie Taylor Greene is sounding the alarm amid concerns Donald Trump will try to go against the constitution and remain in office after 2028. Lesley Abravanel May 22 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Former Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene stated during an interview on "Alex Jones Live" that she is concerned President Donald Trump will use the ongoing war in Iran to cancel the 2028 presidential election. During her Thursday, May 21, appearance on the Sandy Hook denier's show, Greene claimed that Trump repeatedly makes "joking" comments about bypassing the 2028 election to normalize the idea and gauge public support.

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Source: MEGA Marjorie Taylor Greene is worried Donald Trump will use war as an excuse to cancel the 2028 election.

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Greene pointed to an August 2025 Oval Office meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. When Trump learned Ukraine had postponed its elections during the Russian invasion, he reportedly joked, "So you say during a war you can't have elections ... if we happen to be at war with someone, no more elections … Oh, that's good."

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'That's What Psychos Do'

Source: MEGA 'You mean if there’s a war going on, you can’t have elections?' Donald Trump asked Volodymyr Zelensky.

“President Trump turned to him, and he said, ‘Wait a minute. You mean if there’s a war going on, you can’t have elections?’ And he said it jokingly, but at the same time, knowing President Trump, I looked at that, and I thought, I don’t know if he’s joking.” Jones agreed, saying, “That’s what psychos do. For others, their humor is them actually flaunting it and telling you, like, when he said he would have s-x with his daughter, and with [Jeffrey] Epstein. I mean, it’s just you. I think it’s right there. Like, ‘Wait, I just got a big idea. I can get a war.’ He just said yesterday, ‘I may be here in 2028. I may stay. I may be the Israeli prime minister.' What about that?" Greene warned that repeating these comments plants a dangerous idea. She stated, "He constantly says it so that he can normalize the idea and test the support, and test people's reaction... I think it's incredibly dangerous, and no one should ever accept it."

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'That's Against the Constitution'

Source: MEGA Marjorie Taylor Greene turned on Donald Trump over the Epstein files.

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“Trump constantly says it so that he can normalize the idea and test the support and test people‘s reactions, but saying it over and over and over again normalizes the idea, and I think it’s incredibly dangerous and no one should ever accept it,” she said. Greene emphasized that the Constitution's 22nd Amendment strictly limits a president to two terms and that conflict cannot stop an election. “Absolutely. Absolutely not. There cannot be a third term. No, that’s against our law. That’s against the Constitution. There is no third term, and if this country is at war, our election should not be canceled,” she said.

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Source: MEGA 'There is no third term, and if this country is at war, our election should not be canceled,' MTG declared.

Greene's comments mark the latest escalation in her ongoing public fallout with Trump and the broader MAGA movement. Once one of Trump's most fiercely loyal allies, Greene broke with him over several key issues, including her demands for the release of the Epstein files and her strong opposition to his administration's foreign policy — specifically the U.S.–Iran war launched in February.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump previously labeled Marjorie Taylor Greene a 'traitor.'