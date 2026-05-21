Donald Trump Threatens He's 'Going to Be' in Office in 2028 — and 'Maybe in 2032' Too
May 21 2026, Updated 11:54 a.m. ET
During his commencement address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy on Wednesday, May 20, President Donald Trump threatened that he would still be in office in 2028 and potentially 2032.
Trump made the comments while discussing a $6 billion defense agreement with Finland to build 11 polar icebreakers.
When noting that the first ships are scheduled for delivery to the U.S. in 2028, Trump stated, "I'm going to be here in 2028! Maybe I'll be here in 2032, too, I don't know, maybe I will," he told the graduates.
The 79-year-old POTUS often floats the idea of bypassing normal term limits for the presidency.
Earlier that same week, on Air Force One, he said he would "love" to run for a third term because of his "strong polling numbers."
Trump's approval ratings have reached historic lows in his second term, dropping to 37 percent overall in the latest New York Times/Siena College survey. This collapse puts his net popularity at 21 points underwater, breaking a 17-year historical floor: no sitting president has sustained an approval rating under 38 percent for more than a few days.
Despite these statements, the 22nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution strictly limits any individual to serving no more than two terms as president.
Because Trump was elected to terms starting in 2017 and 2025, he is constitutionally barred from running for or holding the presidency in 2028 or 2032.
While political allies like Steve Bannon have publicly floated the idea of seeking "workarounds" to the 22nd Amendment, altering or bypassing these term limits would require a massive, historically unprecedented constitutional amendment process.
Despite the president’s dubious optimism, critics blasted him on social media for his dreams of presidential longevity.
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'You'll Be Long Gone by Then'
“You will not. You’ll be long gone by then. You are rotting from the inside out, Piggy. Your evil, rapist, criminal ways will be your undoing. No one cares about you except your deranged #MAGA cult. The champagne is on ice! Your end will be celebrated worldwide,” said one commenter.
“Um, sorry @POTUS @realDonaldTrump, but you will be out of office for good in Jan. 2029. You will never be president again after Jan. 2029. You cannot do more than two terms because it is against the law,” emphasized another.
“The most un-American president in this nation's history. No respect for the Constitution and the rule of law,” said another.
Trump will be 82 during the 2028 presidential election and 86 during the 2032 election.
He is the oldest person to assume the U.S. presidency, taking office for his second, nonconsecutive term on January 20, 2025, at the age of 78 years and 7 months.
As the president approaches his 80th birthday, public and political figures have frequently debated his physical fitness and mental sharpness, as experts point to signs of dementia.
The New York Times recently wrote that his team historically portrayed him as the "Energizer Bunny," but noted that the reality is more complicated, describing him as aging and observing: "Mr. Trump... is the oldest person to be elected to the presidency.”