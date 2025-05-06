'What an Idiot': Marjorie Taylor Greene's Boyfriend Mocked for Getting Botox Injections Despite Anti-Vaccine Views
Marjorie Taylor Greene and her boyfriend, Brian Glenn, are facing backlash for picking and choosing what they inject into their bodies.
The far-right United States Representative from Georgia's man was trolled by social media users after getting Botox during the May 4 broadcast of his conservative cable television show Sunday in America on the MAGA-supporting network Real America's Voice.
In a viral video of the episode shared via X, Glenn could be seen sitting in a chair as a cosmetic specialist injected Botox into his forehead while wearing blue surgical gloves.
During the clip, Greene's boyfriend admitted frequent Botox users probably thought he was "acting like a big baby" as he slightly flinched and braced himself throughout the appointment.
Glenn, however, claimed he couldn't help himself, as it was "truly is a weird feeling."
"You could almost hear the substance going into your skin," he explained.
After the footage hit social media, critics called Glenn out for assumably, like his girlfriend, being against vaccines but not caring when it comes to injecting botulinum toxin into his body.
"Won’t get a vaccine — but will inject his face with literal toxins… lmao," one hater pointed out, as another individual insisted, "MAGA is addicted to cosmetic procedures and plastic surgery."
"Well that’s completely stupid. What an idiot," a third troll declared, while a fourth person questioned, "against vaccines but totally cool with Botox? Make it make sense!"
Meanwhile, a fifth social media scroller guessed, "how much you wanna bet this guy is anti-vax as he willingly injects botulinum toxin into his head?"
MAGA fans defended Glenn, however, with many arguing how the Republican commentator getting Botox was "his decision" and not the "government telling him he has to."
"It’s really simple as an adult, he has the right to decide whether or not to get vaccinated or Botox or whatever. Is that hard to understand?" one supporter said in defense of Greene's man, as a second said: "Who cares. It’s Botox. Can be for several different reasons. He may get headaches, migraines, may have hyperhydrosis, facial muscle spasms or just want to work on his appearance. Soooo many people use Botox, it is very common."
Greene previously faced immense backlash for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine during the pandemic almost five years ago.
In August 2021, the right-wing congresswoman's X (then named Twitter) account was suspended after she violated the app's COVID-19 misinformation policy by tweeting, "vaccines are failing & do not reduce the spread of the virus & neither do masks."
Greene's tweet was flagged as containing misleading information and blocked from sharing, with multiple health experts proving her claims false.