'Congress Was Hijacked': Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes on Tirade Against Republican Congresswoman

The Georgia congresswoman compared the commitment required for the role to that of a soldier deployed overseas, emphasizing the need to prioritize the responsibilities of the position over personal circumstances.

"Being a member of Congress is a privilege. You’re serving your district. There’s lots of seasons of life." Greene remarked.

"I’m a mother, I’ve raised three children, and when my children were babies and were young, I prioritized them in that season of life," she told her 1.5 million followers on X. "Now, I serve in Congress because I’m not raising children, and I think that’s a really important point to make and if any member of Congress for any reason whatsoever finds them in a situation where they’re not able to do the job here, the important job we’re elected to do, they should step down because someone else can serve in their place."