'Congress Was Hijacked': Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes on Tirade Against Republican Congresswoman
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) publicly criticized her fellow Republican colleague Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) over her push to force a vote on a measure to allow proxy voting for new parents in Congress.
Greene attacked Luna and expressed her disapproval on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating, "I can’t believe that Congress was hijacked this week over Luna’s resolution to allow members to skip work and vote from home."
"As a mom, I know all about seasons of life. If you aren’t capable of doing the job your constituents sent you to do, then you should step aside and let someone else do it," she continued. "We have critical bills to pass to prevent illegals from voting and to stop judges from vetoing President [Donald] Trump’s agenda. It’s a shame that selfish politicians are putting themselves before the American people."
The Georgia congresswoman compared the commitment required for the role to that of a soldier deployed overseas, emphasizing the need to prioritize the responsibilities of the position over personal circumstances.
"Being a member of Congress is a privilege. You’re serving your district. There’s lots of seasons of life." Greene remarked.
"I’m a mother, I’ve raised three children, and when my children were babies and were young, I prioritized them in that season of life," she told her 1.5 million followers on X. "Now, I serve in Congress because I’m not raising children, and I think that’s a really important point to make and if any member of Congress for any reason whatsoever finds them in a situation where they’re not able to do the job here, the important job we’re elected to do, they should step down because someone else can serve in their place."
Greene also advocated for a selfless approach to the role, suggesting that individuals who are unable to fully dedicate themselves to the job should consider stepping down for someone else to serve effectively.
"They’re not required to be here… and they shouldn’t go across the aisle and work with Democrats while the Democrats use a baby propped up around the floor trying to prove their point, but instead they’re holding a baby proving the point you can be a mother and serve in Congress, so I think today– I think this is unfortunate and it’s distracting and it’s off message and it’s not the agenda," she added. "It’s not serving the American people."
Despite her strong stance against remote voting, Greene faced criticism for her own past use of proxy voting.
In 2022, during a vacation to Costa Rica, Greene utilized proxy voting, contradicting her current position on the practice.
Political commentator Lindy Li tweeted at the time: "Marjorie Taylor Greene vacations in Costa Rica, while hundreds of thousands of Georgians are out of power. [Ted] Cruz vacationed in Cancun, while hundreds froze to death. Trump vacationed on his golf courses, while Covid ravaged our nation. When s--- hits the fan, Republicans vacation!"