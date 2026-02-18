Politics Donald Trump Shockingly Forgets He Already Chose Marjorie Taylor Greene's Replacement in Stunning Gaffe Source: mega Marjorie Taylor Greene resigned from her seat in the House of Representatives late last year amid her feud with the president. Allie Fasanella Feb. 17 2026, Published 7:49 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Donald Trump is not helping to dispel the rumors about his mental fitness. In an embarrassing flub aboard Air Force One on Monday, February 16, the 79-year-old president forgot he already backed a candidate to replace former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's seat in the House. When asked about his upcoming visit to Greene's former district, Rome, Georgia, on Thursday, Trump appeared to have no memory that he endorsed Republican congressional hopeful Clay Fuller nearly two weeks ago.

Trump says he will have to choose someone to endorse in Marjorie Taylor Greene’s old district. (Trump endorsed one of the candidates 13 days ago. He has no memory of this). pic.twitter.com/DGWSqzUa2u — David Pakman (@dpakman) February 17, 2026 Source: @dpakman/x Donald Trump forgot who he already backed a candidate to take Marjorie Taylor Greene's seat.

'I Have to Choose One'

Source: mega Donald Trump had no memory of backing a Georgia candidate.

"Well, we have a lot of people that want to take Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Greene’s place,” Trump told reporters. "Many, many candidates, and I have to choose one." "They say whoever I endorse is going to win," he declared, before repeating himself, "But we have a lot of good candidates who want to take her place." The POTUS' latest gaffe comes after he confirmed his support for Fuller in a post on Truth Social on February 4.

Donald Trump's Endorsement of Clay Fuller

Source: @claytonmfuller/instagram Donald Trump endorsed Clay Fuller in a Truth Social post on February 4.

"It is my Great Honor to endorse America First Patriot, Clay Fuller, who is running to represent the wonderful people of Georgia’s 14th Congressional District," he wrote. Trump continued, "As District Attorney for the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit, and Air National Guard Officer, Clay knows the Wisdom and Courage required to Defend our Country, Support our Brave Military/Veterans, and Ensure PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH." He went on to add that Fuller will help to "keep our border secure," "stop migrant crime," "safeguard our elections" and "defend our always under siege Second Amendment."

It is my Great Honor to endorse America First Patriot, Clay Fuller, who is running to represent the wonderful people of Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. As District Attorney for the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit, and Air National Guard Officer, Clay knows the Wisdom and… — Commentary: Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) February 4, 2026 Source: @TrumpTruthOnX/x 'He will not let you down,' Donald Trump told his followers of the Georgia politician.

Donald Trump's Feud With Marjorie Taylor Greene

Source: mega Marjorie Taylor Greene revealed that Republicans privately 'make fun' of the POTUS.

Donald Trump Called Marjorie Taylor Green 'Very Dumb'

Source: mega; 60 Minutes/YouTube The president has started referring to his former ally as Marjorie 'Traitor' Brown.