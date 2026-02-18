Donald Trump Shockingly Forgets He Already Chose Marjorie Taylor Greene's Replacement in Stunning Gaffe
Feb. 17 2026, Published 7:49 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is not helping to dispel the rumors about his mental fitness.
In an embarrassing flub aboard Air Force One on Monday, February 16, the 79-year-old president forgot he already backed a candidate to replace former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's seat in the House.
When asked about his upcoming visit to Greene's former district, Rome, Georgia, on Thursday, Trump appeared to have no memory that he endorsed Republican congressional hopeful Clay Fuller nearly two weeks ago.
'I Have to Choose One'
"Well, we have a lot of people that want to take Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Greene’s place,” Trump told reporters. "Many, many candidates, and I have to choose one."
"They say whoever I endorse is going to win," he declared, before repeating himself, "But we have a lot of good candidates who want to take her place."
The POTUS' latest gaffe comes after he confirmed his support for Fuller in a post on Truth Social on February 4.
Donald Trump's Endorsement of Clay Fuller
"It is my Great Honor to endorse America First Patriot, Clay Fuller, who is running to represent the wonderful people of Georgia’s 14th Congressional District," he wrote.
Trump continued, "As District Attorney for the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit, and Air National Guard Officer, Clay knows the Wisdom and Courage required to Defend our Country, Support our Brave Military/Veterans, and Ensure PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH."
He went on to add that Fuller will help to "keep our border secure," "stop migrant crime," "safeguard our elections" and "defend our always under siege Second Amendment."
- 'A Shameless Liar': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Calling Marjorie Taylor Greene 'Beautiful' — Watch
- 'Confused' Donald Trump Trolled After Accidentally Promoting His Own Impeachment: 'What a Moron'
- Donald Trump Refused to Return 'Traitor' Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'Barrage of Phone Calls' Before She Suddenly Resigned
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Donald Trump's Feud With Marjorie Taylor Greene
Trump's endorsement of Fuller comes after his public falling out with Greene, 51, led to her resignation from the House of Representatives late last year.
The former MAGA loyalist revealed her feud with Trump had to do in part with her supporting the release of the files related to late s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Greene later claimed that Republicans "make fun" of Trump behind his back, during a 60 Minutes interview in December 2025.
Donald Trump Called Marjorie Taylor Green 'Very Dumb'
The president hit back at his former ally's comments, referring to her as Marjorie "Traitor" Brown, and labeling her a "very dumb person."
The commander-in-chief also demanded an apology from the CBS News program's parent company, Paramount, for airing the interview.
Greene responded by telling reporters that she "actually starting to feel very sorry" for Trump, citing his attacks on her "a very poor reflection on him."