Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked for Hilariously Mispronouncing 'Indictable' During Homeland Security Committee Meeting

During the hearing, Greene attempted to argue that "indictable" crimes were the basis for impeachment, stating, "This historical evidence is overwhelming that the Founding Fathers intended impeachment to be used to deal with the commission of 'in-d----table' crimes and the abuse of power."

However, Greene struggled to read the word "indictable." It sounded like she said "in-d---ta-ble" during the committee session.

Mayorkas had been accused of "willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law" by allowing the release of migrants awaiting legal proceedings, as well as breaching "public trust" when he claimed the U.S.-Mexico border was secure.

These accusations were outlined in the impeachment papers presented during the hearing.