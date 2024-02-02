Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked for Hilariously Mispronouncing 'Indictable' During Homeland Security Committee Meeting
Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has become the target of mockery after struggling to pronounce the word "indictable" during a committee hearing.
The incident occurred on Tuesday, January 30, while the House Homeland Security Committee was debating whether Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas should be impeached for his handling of the U.S.-Mexico border crisis.
During the hearing, Greene attempted to argue that "indictable" crimes were the basis for impeachment, stating, "This historical evidence is overwhelming that the Founding Fathers intended impeachment to be used to deal with the commission of 'in-d----table' crimes and the abuse of power."
However, Greene struggled to read the word "indictable." It sounded like she said "in-d---ta-ble" during the committee session.
Mayorkas had been accused of "willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law" by allowing the release of migrants awaiting legal proceedings, as well as breaching "public trust" when he claimed the U.S.-Mexico border was secure.
These accusations were outlined in the impeachment papers presented during the hearing.
Greene's pronunciation blunder did not go unnoticed by social media users, with many mocking her on X, formerly known as Twitter, expressing their disbelief that a United States congresswoman would struggle with such a basic word.
One person commented, "Marge Greene is an example of our lowest common denominator. She does not represent the best, the brightest, or even the median-IQ American."
Another added, "Now that I think about it, I've never seen Marge and a box of rocks together in the same room."
A third user shared the clip of Greene's slip-up, commenting, "Something seems to always be on her mind I guess."
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Announces Articles of Impeachment Against President Joe Biden for Allegedly 'Endangering the Security of the United States'
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Threatens to Shut Down the Government Unless They Unless They Impeach Joe Biden
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Blames Nancy Pelosi For January 6 Capitol Breach, Thinks 'They Should Sue Her' Not Donald Trump
The debate over Mayorkas' impeachment comes amid a heated dispute between Texas and the Supreme Court over measures to curb illegal migration in the state.
Despite opposition from Democrats, the committee voted to impeach the Homeland Security secretary on Wednesday. The articles of impeachment will now be considered in the House of Representatives.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In response to Greene's accusations, Mayorkas wrote a letter asserting that her false claims did not affect his commitment to law enforcement and his public service duties.
This is not the first time Greene has attempted to impeach Mayorkas. She made a similar attempt in November, claiming that he had failed to protect the U.S. border with Mexico. The House, however, voted to halt the impeachment bid.