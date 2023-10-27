Mitt Romney Claims Republicans Senators Didn't Vote to Impeach Donald Trump Because They Feared for 'Their Family's Safety'
Mitt Romney revealed concerning new details about Donald Trump's impeachment proceedings while speaking with his biographer, McKay Coppins, prior to the release of Romney: A Reckoning.
Coppins claimed the Utah senator shared numerous accounts surrounding the topic of GOP members in Congress being terrified to vote to convict or impeach Trump because they feared retaliation from his supporters.
"One of the biggest revelations to me in my conversations with Romney was just how important the threat of political violence was to the psychology of elected Republicans today," Coppins explained in a recent interview with Brian Stelter.
Coppins noted that Romney told him "story after story about Republican members of Congress, Republican senators, who at various points wanted to vote for impeachment—vote to convict Trump or vote to impeach Trump—and decided not to, not because they thought he was innocent, but because they were afraid for their family’s safety."
"They were afraid of what Trump supporters might do to them or to their families," the author added, noting that situation "raises a really uncomfortable question."
"How long can the American project last if elected officials from one of the major parties are making their political decisions based on fear of physical violence from their constituents?" he asked.
Aside from the contents of his biography, Romney hasn't kept his concerns about Trump a secret. In a recent interview, the politician claimed he didn't think he'd ever heard "a single member of my caucus, the Republicans in the Senate, say ‘you know, Donald Trump is great. Aren’t we lucky to have him as our leader?’"
"Donald Trump represents a failure of character, which is changing, I think in many respects, the psyche of our nation, and the heart of our nation," he continued. "That’s something which takes a long time, if ever, to repair."
"Character counts, the character of our leaders makes a difference, and it shapes the character of our country," he added. "That’s the party I’ve come from, and I don’t recognize that in the great majority of our party today."
Despite his open criticism of Trump and his failed campaigns for the presidency in 2008 and 2012, Romney confirmed he will not be running again — unless there were very specific and extreme circumstances at play.
"Perhaps if Godzilla comes in and removes all the other candidates and so forth, but other than Godzilla stepping in, no I’m not running for president, not giving it any thought," he joked.
