Marjorie Taylor Greene Reveals She's 'Truly Interested' in Being Donald Trump's Secretary of Homeland Security
Will Marjorie Taylor Greene be working for Donald Trump if he wins the 2024 election? It sure seems like it.
While talking to Steve Bannon on his podcast, the 49-year-old was asked if she would be Trump's VP.
"Of course I would serve President Trump in any capacity, but I want to make it clear that is his decision, his decision alone," she shared. "The only cabinet position that I would truly be interested in is Homeland Security. I would deport people. I would enact the policies he's laying out. I would go after the child trafficker, going after cartels. I fully support President Trump's border agenda."
In August 2023, Greene admitted she "knows" her name is "on a list" of possible picks as vice president to Trump, 77, if he wins the presidency.
“I’d have to think about it and consider it,” Greene previously said. “It’s talked about frequently and I know my name is on a list but really my biggest focus right now is serving the district that elected me.”
“I don’t know who that person is going to be and I don’t even think they’re going to be on that debate stage. I’ll argue that," she continued. “But, of course, that’s up to him. But I would be honored and consider it. But my most important job is, of course, to serve the American people and I’ll help him do whatever in any way I can.”
As OK! previously reported, Trump was recently asked about who he's thinking of being his running mate.
"I can't tell you that really, I mean, I know who it's going to be," Trump said.
"We'll do another show sometime," Trump said after host Martha MacCallum asked him to give the crowd "a hint."
"Oh, sure. I will, I will," Trump responded. "I've already started to like [Chris] Christie better."
"Christie for vice president?" MacCallum joked.
"I don't see it, I don't see it," Trump said. "That would be an upset. Christie for vice president. Ladies and Gentlemen, I'd like to announce, nah."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
There were rumors that Trump would potentially pick Nikki Haley, who is also running for president, if she were to lose. However, Donald Trump Jr. made that clear that will never happen.
“I wouldn’t have her and I would go to great lengths to make sure that that doesn’t happen,” he told Newsmax’s Eric Bolling in a recent interview.
“Nikki Haley wants never-ending wars. She’s a puppet of the establishment in Washington, D.C. She’s the new favorite candidate of the billionaire class because they want control— no different than academia and Harvard and using their billions to exercise influence," he continued of Haley, who used to work for the former president.