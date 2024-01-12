Marjorie Taylor Greene Reveals She's 'Truly Interested' in Being Donald Trump's Secretary of Homeland Security

Will Marjorie Taylor Greene be working for Donald Trump if he wins the 2024 election? It sure seems like it.

While talking to Steve Bannon on his podcast, the 49-year-old was asked if she would be Trump's VP.

"Of course I would serve President Trump in any capacity, but I want to make it clear that is his decision, his decision alone," she shared. "The only cabinet position that I would truly be interested in is Homeland Security. I would deport people. I would enact the policies he's laying out. I would go after the child trafficker, going after cartels. I fully support President Trump's border agenda."