Donald Trump Savagely Insists No One 'Cares' About 'Traitor' Marjorie Taylor Greene as She Receives 'Death Threats' Amid Ongoing Feud

Donald Trump is in the least bit concerned about Marjorie Taylor Greene and the death threats she claims to be receiving. The president of the United States had a savage reaction after Greene accused him of putting her life in danger by continuously attacking the congresswoman online. While speaking with reporters before boarding Air Force One on Sunday, November 16, the president was told by a member of the press that "Marjorie Taylor Greene says her life could be in danger because of the rhetoric."

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said he doesn't 'think anybody cares about' Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Trump cut the journalist off, however, asking, "Her life is in danger? Who's that?" "Marjorie Taylor Greene. She says—" the reporter responded, though Trump was quick to interrupt again. The POTUS snubbed, "Marjorie 'Traitor' Greene. I don't think her life is in danger. I don't think. Frankly, I don't think anybody cares about her."

Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Donald Trump Is Causing 'Death Threats'

Source: MEGA Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed Donald Trump has put her life in danger.

Trump's brutal opinion comes just one day after the far-right politician released a scathing statement via X on Saturday, November 15, claiming she was "being contacted by private security firms with warnings for my safety as a hot bed of threats against me are being fueled and egged on by the most powerful man in the world." Greene, who had been referring to Trump, continued, "Aggressive rhetoric attacking me has historically led to death threats and multiple convictions of men who were radicalized by the same type rhetoric being directed at me right now. This time by the President of the United States. As a woman I take threats from men seriously." The U.S. representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district then mentioned Trump's ties to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, admitting, "I now have a small understanding of the fear and pressure the women, who are victims of Jeffrey Epstein and his cabal, must feel."

Source: MEGA Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed Donald Trump's 'aggression' fuels internet trolls.

"As a Republican, who overwhelmingly votes for President Trump‘s bills and agenda, his aggression against me which also fuels the venomous nature of his radical internet trolls (many of whom are paid), this is completely shocking to everyone," Greene added. In a follow-up post on Sunday, Greene revealed she allegedly "received a pipe bomb threat on my construction companies [sic] office building."

Donald Trump Calls Marjorie Taylor Greene a 'Ranting Lunatic'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump 'withdrew' his support of Marjorie Taylor Greene on Friday, November 14.