Donald Trump Savagely Insists No One 'Cares' About 'Traitor' Marjorie Taylor Greene as She Receives 'Death Threats' Amid Ongoing Feud
Nov. 17 2025, Published 3:50 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is in the least bit concerned about Marjorie Taylor Greene and the death threats she claims to be receiving.
The president of the United States had a savage reaction after Greene accused him of putting her life in danger by continuously attacking the congresswoman online.
While speaking with reporters before boarding Air Force One on Sunday, November 16, the president was told by a member of the press that "Marjorie Taylor Greene says her life could be in danger because of the rhetoric."
Trump cut the journalist off, however, asking, "Her life is in danger? Who's that?"
"Marjorie Taylor Greene. She says—" the reporter responded, though Trump was quick to interrupt again.
The POTUS snubbed, "Marjorie 'Traitor' Greene. I don't think her life is in danger. I don't think. Frankly, I don't think anybody cares about her."
Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Donald Trump Is Causing 'Death Threats'
Trump's brutal opinion comes just one day after the far-right politician released a scathing statement via X on Saturday, November 15, claiming she was "being contacted by private security firms with warnings for my safety as a hot bed of threats against me are being fueled and egged on by the most powerful man in the world."
Greene, who had been referring to Trump, continued, "Aggressive rhetoric attacking me has historically led to death threats and multiple convictions of men who were radicalized by the same type rhetoric being directed at me right now. This time by the President of the United States. As a woman I take threats from men seriously."
The U.S. representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district then mentioned Trump's ties to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, admitting, "I now have a small understanding of the fear and pressure the women, who are victims of Jeffrey Epstein and his cabal, must feel."
"As a Republican, who overwhelmingly votes for President Trump‘s bills and agenda, his aggression against me which also fuels the venomous nature of his radical internet trolls (many of whom are paid), this is completely shocking to everyone," Greene added.
In a follow-up post on Sunday, Greene revealed she allegedly "received a pipe bomb threat on my construction companies [sic] office building."
Donald Trump Calls Marjorie Taylor Greene a 'Ranting Lunatic'
Greene's complaints over the weekend occurred after Trump berated her via Truth Social on Friday, November 14.
Calling her a "ranting lunatic," Trump declared: "I am withdrawing my support and Endorsement of 'Congresswoman' Marjorie Taylor Greene, of the Great State of Georgia. Over the past few weeks, despite my creating Record Achievements for our Country ... all I see 'Wacky' Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!"
He went on, "She has told many people that she is upset that I don’t return her phone calls anymore, but with 219 Congressmen/women, 53 U.S. Senators, 24 Cabinet Members, almost 200 Countries, and an otherwise normal life to lead, I can’t take a ranting Lunatic’s call every day."