or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Savagely Insists No One 'Cares' About 'Traitor' Marjorie Taylor Greene as She Receives 'Death Threats' Amid Ongoing Feud

Split photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene's views about Donald Trump have changed in recent years.

Profile Image

Nov. 17 2025, Published 3:50 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump is in the least bit concerned about Marjorie Taylor Greene and the death threats she claims to be receiving.

The president of the United States had a savage reaction after Greene accused him of putting her life in danger by continuously attacking the congresswoman online.

While speaking with reporters before boarding Air Force One on Sunday, November 16, the president was told by a member of the press that "Marjorie Taylor Greene says her life could be in danger because of the rhetoric."

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Donald Trump said he doesn't 'think anybody cares about' Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said he doesn't 'think anybody cares about' Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Trump cut the journalist off, however, asking, "Her life is in danger? Who's that?"

"Marjorie Taylor Greene. She says—" the reporter responded, though Trump was quick to interrupt again.

The POTUS snubbed, "Marjorie 'Traitor' Greene. I don't think her life is in danger. I don't think. Frankly, I don't think anybody cares about her."

Article continues below advertisement

Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Donald Trump Is Causing 'Death Threats'

Image of Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed Donald Trump has put her life in danger.
Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed Donald Trump has put her life in danger.

Trump's brutal opinion comes just one day after the far-right politician released a scathing statement via X on Saturday, November 15, claiming she was "being contacted by private security firms with warnings for my safety as a hot bed of threats against me are being fueled and egged on by the most powerful man in the world."

Greene, who had been referring to Trump, continued, "Aggressive rhetoric attacking me has historically led to death threats and multiple convictions of men who were radicalized by the same type rhetoric being directed at me right now. This time by the President of the United States. As a woman I take threats from men seriously."

The U.S. representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district then mentioned Trump's ties to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, admitting, "I now have a small understanding of the fear and pressure the women, who are victims of Jeffrey Epstein and his cabal, must feel."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed Donald Trump's 'aggression' fuels internet trolls.
Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed Donald Trump's 'aggression' fuels internet trolls.

"As a Republican, who overwhelmingly votes for President Trump‘s bills and agenda, his aggression against me which also fuels the venomous nature of his radical internet trolls (many of whom are paid), this is completely shocking to everyone," Greene added.

In a follow-up post on Sunday, Greene revealed she allegedly "received a pipe bomb threat on my construction companies [sic] office building."

Donald Trump Calls Marjorie Taylor Greene a 'Ranting Lunatic'

Image of Donald Trump 'withdrew' his support of Marjorie Taylor Greene on Friday, November 14.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump 'withdrew' his support of Marjorie Taylor Greene on Friday, November 14.

Greene's complaints over the weekend occurred after Trump berated her via Truth Social on Friday, November 14.

Calling her a "ranting lunatic," Trump declared: "I am withdrawing my support and Endorsement of 'Congresswoman' Marjorie Taylor Greene, of the Great State of Georgia. Over the past few weeks, despite my creating Record Achievements for our Country ... all I see 'Wacky' Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!"

He went on, "She has told many people that she is upset that I don’t return her phone calls anymore, but with 219 Congressmen/women, 53 U.S. Senators, 24 Cabinet Members, almost 200 Countries, and an otherwise normal life to lead, I can’t take a ranting Lunatic’s call every day."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.