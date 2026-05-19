Politics Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Ex-Pal Donald Trump Is Picking Off Enemies 'One by One' Source: mega Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted Donald Trump's protection of the 'Epstein class,' saying the POTUS is targeting GOP enemies. Lesley Abravanel May 19 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said that President Donald Trump has launched a witch hunt against Republicans, picking them off "one by one" since she and three other GOP lawmakers (Thomas Massie, Nancy Mace, and Lauren Boebert) signed a discharge petition to force a vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Greene and the other Republicans championed transparency regarding the files associated with dead child abuser Jeffrey Epstein. She claimed Trump fought aggressively to keep these files hidden, calling his push to brand the files a "hoax" the biggest political miscalculation of his career. The fracture of their alliance led Trump to withdraw his endorsement of Greene publicly, label her a "traitor," and dub her "Marjorie Taylor Brown" on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Greene has become a vocal critic of the administration.

Following the fallout and her subsequent resignation from Congress, Greene has become a vocal critic of the administration. She has since criticized Trump's foreign policy — specifically regarding Iran — and called for his removal via the 25th Amendment. Since distancing herself from the Trump administration, Greene has significantly pivoted her messaging. She has publicly called for Trump's removal from office, characterizing his volatile foreign policy — specifically military escalation threats concerning Iran — as "absolute madness" that betrays the original anti-interventionist "America First" promises.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Marjorie Taylor Greene called out the president on X.

Greene has since expressed regret for her own past participation in "toxic politics" and noted that Trump's intense public targeting led to severe personal security concerns, including death threats against her and her family. On Sunday, the former congresswoman posted on X, “There were only 4 of us, Republicans, that signed the discharge petition to force the vote to release the Epstein files. Thomas Massie, Nancy Mace, Lauren Boebert, and myself,” she said. “Trump has come after us one by one ever since then.” Trump publicly attacked Colorado Republican, Rep. Boebert, on Truth Social, calling her "weak-minded" and threatening to pull his endorsement after she traveled to Kentucky to campaign for Rep. Massie, who spearheaded the bipartisan Epstein Files Transparency Act, which compelled the Department of Justice to release vast amounts of unredacted documents related to Epstein.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The president called Lauren Boebert 'weak-minded.'

The America First champion alleged that Trump and MAGA Republicans are protecting the so-called “Epstein class” of the powerful, wealthy and oftentimes criminal. “The President told Speaker Johnson not to allow the vote to happen, but we courageously went against the President and refused to budge and overrode the Speaker to force the vote on record,” she wrote. “Until then, they were absurdly obedient to the President who was doing everything in his reign of terror to hold them back. Even now, all the files are still not released, and the Epstein class remains protected.”

Source: MEGA The exact number of remaining Epstein files is debated.