Jimmy Kimmel Trashes Tucker Carlson After Abrupt Exit From Fox News: 'He's Probably Not Done Poisoning Old People's Brains'

"This is more like an episode of Succession than last night’s episode of Succession," Kimmel joked during Monday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! of the action-packed and drama filled news day. Kimmel then comically told the audience that Carlson "severed bow ties" with Fox earlier that morning.

"This is like if Ronald McDonald and the Burger King got fired on the same day," the 55-year-old savagely quipped of Carlson and Lemon — who was fired from CNN after he was publicly shamed for his ageist and sexist remarks about 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley.