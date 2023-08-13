What Is Kelly Ripa's Net Worth? How the Talk Show Host Became the Breadwinner in Her and Mark Consuelos' Marriage

Ripa — who reportedly brings in a whopping $22 million per year — has been joined by various co-hosts for the daytime ABC series.

The show began way back in 1983, originating as The Morning Show with Regis Philbin and Cyndy Garvey. In 1985, Kathie Lee Gifford replaced Ann Abernathy, and by 1988, the talk show was nationally broadcasted as Live with Regis and Kathie Lee.