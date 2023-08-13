What Is Kelly Ripa's Net Worth? How the Talk Show Host Became the Breadwinner in Her and Mark Consuelos' Marriage
Kelly Ripa is made of money!
The famed talk show host has a shocking net worth of $120 million after hosting various versions of Live since 2001, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Ripa — who reportedly brings in a whopping $22 million per year — has been joined by various co-hosts for the daytime ABC series.
The show began way back in 1983, originating as The Morning Show with Regis Philbin and Cyndy Garvey. In 1985, Kathie Lee Gifford replaced Ann Abernathy, and by 1988, the talk show was nationally broadcasted as Live with Regis and Kathie Lee.
More than a decade later, Ripa would take the screen after Gifford decided to pursue other opportunities, causing the series to adopt its new name of Live with Regis and Kelly.
Philbin, who died in July 2020, retired in 2011, allowing Ripa to co-host with various guest stars until Ryan Seacrest joined the show in 2017.
Live with Kelly and Ryan remained a beloved talk show series through Seacrest's departure this past April, when Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos, took his spot alongside his doting wife, causing the series to most recently become Live with Kelly and Mark.
Consuelos and Ripa have been married since 1996 and share three children: Michael, 26, Lola, 22, and Joaquin, 20.
While the attractive couple both bring home impressive paychecks, Ripa is certainly the breadwinner in their marriage.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Consuelos, who is popularly known for his role as Hiram Lodge on the hit CW drama Riverdale, has a total net worth of $40 million — $80 million less than his lovely lady.
The dynamic duo's difference in terms of money doesn't seem to cause any stress in the couple's relationship, as they notoriously can't seem to keep their hands off of each other due to their undeniable love.
Ripa and Consuelos' constant PDA has even become a problem for some views of their talk show series, as critics have frequently expressed their disapproval of the perfect pair's excessive need to fawn over one another both on the TV screen and via social media.