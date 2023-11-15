'Racist Doofus': Late Night Host Seth Meyers Rips Into Donald Trump for Comparing the Left to Hitler

Meyers pointed out that Trump is surrounded by individuals like Rudy Giuliani and Steve Bannon, who are both embroiled in legal issues and lack the ability to articulate coherent thoughts without simultaneously committing a crime.

The talk show host also highlighted Trump's increasingly fascist rhetoric, exemplified by his Veterans Day speech.

"That was supposed to be in honor of veterans? Which veterans are you honoring? These guys?" Meters asked. "Dude, you’re a former game show host. You’re not General Hux (Referring to a villain in the Star Wars franchise). Usually, veterans want to hear something like, 'We will honor your sacrifice,' not 'We will root out the vermin from within.'"