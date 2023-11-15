'Racist Doofus': Late Night Host Seth Meyers Rips Into Donald Trump for Comparing the Left to Hitler
Late Night host Seth Meyers criticized former President Donald Trump for his recent comments comparing radical-left U.S. citizens to Adolf Hitler.
In a Veterans Day speech in New Hampshire, Trump stated, "We will root out the communists, Marxists, fascists, and the radical-left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country. The threat from outside forces is far less sinister, dangerous, and grave than the threat from within."
Meyers condemned Trump's remarks, calling him a "dips--- racist doofus" and questioning whether the former president would be able to lead a democracy — or rather establish a dictatorship in 2024.
Meyers pointed out that Trump is surrounded by individuals like Rudy Giuliani and Steve Bannon, who are both embroiled in legal issues and lack the ability to articulate coherent thoughts without simultaneously committing a crime.
The talk show host also highlighted Trump's increasingly fascist rhetoric, exemplified by his Veterans Day speech.
"That was supposed to be in honor of veterans? Which veterans are you honoring? These guys?" Meters asked. "Dude, you’re a former game show host. You’re not General Hux (Referring to a villain in the Star Wars franchise). Usually, veterans want to hear something like, 'We will honor your sacrifice,' not 'We will root out the vermin from within.'"
Meyers continued to criticize Trump's political ambitions, noting that he plans to complete his "authoritarian takeover" if he wins the presidency again in 2024.
He also highlighted the support Trump receives from the Republican Party, which he claims has become fundamentally opposed to democracy.
While some may argue that Americans have become desensitized to Trump's rhetoric due to his frequent displays of ignorance or inappropriate behavior, Meyers stressed the importance of recognizing the underlying authoritarianism in Trump's words.
A clip of Meyers' comments on Trump went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, where many agreed with the late-night host while others sided with the former president.
One user wrote, "If Trump takes office, he will uproot our entire democracy and make it so that anyone who disagrees with him will never have a voice to descent."
Another countered, "I appreciate Seth standing up to racism, but please don’t skip over the fact that Trump’s opponent, Joe Biden, is also a racist president. If you care about fighting racism in our country, supporting Joe Biden is not acceptable."
A third commented, "Myers is an uneducated moron, who has no clue with the setup of U.S. govt three branches, dictatorship is impossible!"