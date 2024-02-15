Vladimir Putin Prefers Joe Biden to Win Over Donald Trump in 2024 Election: 'He's More Experienced, More Predictable'

Regarding Trump's statement that he would allow Russia to act as it pleases towards NATO member nations that do not devote 2% of their GDP to defense spending, Putin responded by saying it is the U.S.'s decision to determine its role in the alliance.

This statement by Trump shocked many in Europe, leading Poland, France, and Germany to pledge to strengthen Europe's security and defense capabilities. Putin described NATO as a "U.S. foreign policy tool" and mentioned that if the U.S. believes it no longer needs this tool, it is up to them to decide its fate."

