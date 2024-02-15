Vladimir Putin Prefers Joe Biden to Win Over Donald Trump in 2024 Election: 'He's More Experienced, More Predictable'
Vladimir Putin revealed he would prefer Joe Biden to win a second term as the President of the United States opposed to Donald Trump.
In an interview with a Russian state television correspondent, Putin emphasized that he would work with any U.S. leader that the American people trust, but made it clear he favors Biden for several specific reasons.
"Biden, he's more experienced, more predictable, he's a politician of the old formation," he explained. However, he did not comment on recent speculation about Biden's health, saying: "I'm not a doctor and I don't consider it proper to comment on that."
The discussion about Biden's health has intensified in recent days due to a report from the Department of Justice calling his memory into question. Putin mentioned he was aware of some allegations when he met Biden in Switzerland in June 2021 but claimed that the U.S. leader appeared to be in good shape at the time.
While Putin expressed his preference for a Biden victory, he also criticized the current administration, calling their policies "flawed and wrong."
Tensions between Russia and Western countries, particularly the United States, have escalated since Putin sent his troops into Ukraine in February 2022. Moscow claims this action aims to protect Russian speakers in Ukraine and prevent a security threat posed by Ukraine's NATO aspirations.
However, Ukraine and its Western allies perceive Russia's actions as an unprovoked act of aggression. Putin argued Russia was compelled to act after Ukraine and its allies failed to fulfill a 2015 agreement that would grant more powers to separatist territories in eastern Ukraine. He also admitted to regretting not taking action earlier.
Regarding Trump's statement that he would allow Russia to act as it pleases towards NATO member nations that do not devote 2% of their GDP to defense spending, Putin responded by saying it is the U.S.'s decision to determine its role in the alliance.
This statement by Trump shocked many in Europe, leading Poland, France, and Germany to pledge to strengthen Europe's security and defense capabilities. Putin described NATO as a "U.S. foreign policy tool" and mentioned that if the U.S. believes it no longer needs this tool, it is up to them to decide its fate."
As OK! previously reported, when asked about his recent interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Putin expressed surprise that Carlson did not adopt a more aggressive approach.
The Russian politician had expected tough questions that would allow him to respond sharply and push his narrative on the situation in Ukraine. He further criticized Carlson for not bringing up accusations of war crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine or his crackdown on dissent.