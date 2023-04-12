Mark Wahlberg's Daughter Grace Impersonates Her Dad By Poking Fun Of His Early Bedtime: Watch
Mark Wahlberg’s daughter takes after her dad!
On Monday, April 10, the actor uploaded a video of his 13-year-old daughter, Grace, impersonating him.
The clip showed Grace all dressed up in Municipal athletic wear, a brand Mark co-founded, as she stood in the kitchen next to a Ninja blender and some protein powder. The Departed star’s second daughter pointed out where her clothes are from and then held up the protein power similar to her father’s many Instagram videos about fitness.
"Performance Inspired, inspire to be better," Grace stated, while adding "Stay prayed up, make your protein shakes," mocking the Oscar nominated actor.
"What time is it? Oh, 8 a.m.? I gotta go to bed," she concluded the clip as she walked off.
"😂😂😂@municipal @performinspired 😂🤣🤣🤣@hallowapp 🙏❤️❤️🙏," Mark captioned the post tagging the partners Grace poked fun at.
Fans took to the comments section to react to the hilarious impersonation.
"When our kids call us out… priceless 😂," one person penned, while another added, "The covert roast for going to bed early 😂😂😂 Awesome!!"
Others praised Grace, saying, "She done it better than dad 🤭@markwahlberg lol," and "That’s it…she’s taking over 🔥."
Mark shares Grace with wife Rhea Durham along with kids, Ella, 19, Michael, 17, and Brendan, 14. The fitness junkie has recently opened up about the family’s move from L.A. to just outside of Las Vegas in the last few months.
As OK! previously reported, Mark relocated in hopes of giving his kids a better life.
"It's really giving the kids a chance to thrive," the father-of-four gushed. "It just has the best of both worlds. I know a lot of people, when they think Las Vegas, they think the Strip."
"But just about 15, 20 minutes away, there's a whole lot of other amazing areas that are all about family and community," he described about his new home.
"[It’s] really about giving the kids an opportunity to pursue their goals and dreams," the devoted dad continued. "My daughter's an equestrian. My son's a golfer. My oldest daughter, now she's off to college. My son's a junior."
He even admitted that the area has given him plenty of career options.
“There’s lots of opportunity here as well for me. We're trying to create a studio. We're trying to build the shoe factory. We want to create lots of jobs here," he explained.