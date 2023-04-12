Mark Wahlberg's Daughter Grace Impersonates Her Dad By Poking Fun Of His Early Bedtime: Watch

The clip showed Grace all dressed up in Municipal athletic wear, a brand Mark co-founded, as she stood in the kitchen next to a Ninja blender and some protein powder. The Departed star’s second daughter pointed out where her clothes are from and then held up the protein power similar to her father’s many Instagram videos about fitness.

"Performance Inspired, inspire to be better," Grace stated, while adding "Stay prayed up, make your protein shakes," mocking the Oscar nominated actor.