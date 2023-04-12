OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Mark Wahlberg
OK LogoNEWS

Mark Wahlberg's Daughter Grace Impersonates Her Dad By Poking Fun Of His Early Bedtime: Watch

markwahlberh grace pp
Source: mega;@markwahlberg/instagram
By:

Apr. 12 2023, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Mark Wahlberg’s daughter takes after her dad!

On Monday, April 10, the actor uploaded a video of his 13-year-old daughter, Grace, impersonating him.

Article continues below advertisement

The clip showed Grace all dressed up in Municipal athletic wear, a brand Mark co-founded, as she stood in the kitchen next to a Ninja blender and some protein powder. The Departed star’s second daughter pointed out where her clothes are from and then held up the protein power similar to her father’s many Instagram videos about fitness.

"Performance Inspired, inspire to be better," Grace stated, while adding "Stay prayed up, make your protein shakes," mocking the Oscar nominated actor.

Source: @markwahlberg/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

"What time is it? Oh, 8 a.m.? I gotta go to bed," she concluded the clip as she walked off.

"😂😂😂@municipal @performinspired 😂🤣🤣🤣@hallowapp 🙏❤️❤️🙏," Mark captioned the post tagging the partners Grace poked fun at.

Fans took to the comments section to react to the hilarious impersonation.

"When our kids call us out… priceless 😂," one person penned, while another added, "The covert roast for going to bed early 😂😂😂 Awesome!!"

Article continues below advertisement
wahlberg grace
Source: @markwahlberg/instagram

Others praised Grace, saying, "She done it better than dad 🤭@markwahlberg lol," and "That’s it…she’s taking over 🔥."

Mark shares Grace with wife Rhea Durham along with kids, Ella, 19, Michael, 17, and Brendan, 14. The fitness junkie has recently opened up about the family’s move from L.A. to just outside of Las Vegas in the last few months.

MORE ON:
Mark Wahlberg
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Mark relocated in hopes of giving his kids a better life.

"It's really giving the kids a chance to thrive," the father-of-four gushed. "It just has the best of both worlds. I know a lot of people, when they think Las Vegas, they think the Strip."

markwahlberg
Source: @markwahlberg/instagram
Article continues below advertisement

"But just about 15, 20 minutes away, there's a whole lot of other amazing areas that are all about family and community," he described about his new home.

"[It’s] really about giving the kids an opportunity to pursue their goals and dreams," the devoted dad continued. "My daughter's an equestrian. My son's a golfer. My oldest daughter, now she's off to college. My son's a junior."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

He even admitted that the area has given him plenty of career options.

“There’s lots of opportunity here as well for me. We're trying to create a studio. We're trying to build the shoe factory. We want to create lots of jobs here," he explained.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.