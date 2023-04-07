Inside Doting Dad Mark Wahlberg's Most Memorable Moments With His Family After Starting New Life In Vegas: Photos

Mark Wahlberg definitely has earned his place as one of Hollywood's most loving dads!

The 51-year-old went from making teens' hearts throb in the '90s to becoming the patriarch of the sweetest family-of-six.

In 2009, Wahlberg tied the knot with his longtime lover, Rhea Durham. The couple later welcomed four children together: Ella, 18, Michael, 16, Brendan, 13, and Grace, 12.

After 13 years of marriage and raising their kids — who have almost all reached their teenage years — the Ted actor and his precious brood have definitely made some incredible memories.

Keep scrolling to view Wahlberg and his family's cutest moments!