Inside Doting Dad Mark Wahlberg's Most Memorable Moments With His Family After Starting New Life In Vegas: Photos
Mark Wahlberg definitely has earned his place as one of Hollywood's most loving dads!
The 51-year-old went from making teens' hearts throb in the '90s to becoming the patriarch of the sweetest family-of-six.
In 2009, Wahlberg tied the knot with his longtime lover, Rhea Durham. The couple later welcomed four children together: Ella, 18, Michael, 16, Brendan, 13, and Grace, 12.
After 13 years of marriage and raising their kids — who have almost all reached their teenage years — the Ted actor and his precious brood have definitely made some incredible memories.
Keep scrolling to view Wahlberg and his family's cutest moments!
On Saturday, February 12, Wahlberg and Durham matched in hoodies from the actor's brand Municipal, as they squeezed their daughter between them just four months after they escaped Los Angeles and moved to the outskirts of Las Vegas, Nev., to start a happier life.
"It's really giving the kids a chance to thrive," the Uncharted star admitted of his family's joyful change. "It just has the best of both worlds. I know a lot of people, when they think Las Vegas, they think the Strip."
"But just about 15, 20 minutes away, there's a whole lot of other amazing areas that are all about family and community," he added, as OK! previously reported.
Wahlberg and his family ended 2022 right, as they soaked up the sun and swam in the ocean on December 31.
Each of the Shooter actor and his wife's four children have their own respective passions, which was Wahlberg's main focus when he decided to sell his fancy California mansion and move to Nevada.
"[It was] really about giving the kids an opportunity to pursue their goals and dreams," he revealed.
"Whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us," Wahlberg dished in a previous interview at the time of his move.
“We came here to just kind of give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for the kids, and there’s a lot of opportunity here," he stated. "I’m really excited about the future."
"My guys," Durham sweetly captioned a photo of her hubby and their sons in January 2022.
The Father Stu star has most definitely set the prime example of how to support and raise your kids in the celebrity world.
"Our hearts were so full of pride today watching this little lady win 1st place in her individual round to advance on to Nationals this April!" Durham captioned a photo of the entire family cheering on their daughter during one of her horse riding competitions.