How Mark Wahlberg Got 'Revenge' on Harvey Weinstein After Producer Cut Most of His Scenes From 'The Yards'
Sept. 25 2026, Published 3:03 p.m. ET
Mark Wahlberg found a hilarious way to get revenge on Harvey Weinstein after the disgraced producer interfered with one of his movies.
Hollywood agent Ari Emanuel recalled the incident in his new memoir, Roll the Calls, claiming Wahlberg retaliated by ordering several bottles of pricey wine and charging them to Weinstein's tab.
Mark Wahlberg Had High Hopes for 'The Yards'
The drama began with the 2000 crime movie The Yards, which starred Wahlberg alongside Joaquin Phoenix, Charlize Theron, Faye Dunaway, Ellen Burstyn and James Caan.
According to Emanuel, there were "high hopes" for the film, especially for Wahlberg, who was trying to establish himself as a serious actor at the time.
However, Emanuel claimed Weinstein began interfering in the editing process, and much of Wahlberg's performance ultimately ended up on the cutting-room floor.
Mark Wahlberg Was Devastated by the Movie's Reception
Things only got worse when The Yards screened at the Cannes Film Festival and was slammed by critics.
Emanuel recalled Wahlberg being devastated by the response after putting so much into his performance, only for significant portions of his work to be removed from the finished film.
The actor apparently decided he wasn't going to let Weinstein off that easily.
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Toward the end of the festival, Wahlberg and Emanuel had dinner in the actor's suite, where Wahlberg reportedly ordered Petrus wine.
Emanuel estimated in his memoir that each bottle cost somewhere around $10,000, and Wahlberg allegedly didn't stop at one.
According to the agent, Wahlberg ordered "many bottles" and had them charged to Weinstein's tab.
"Revenge," Wahlberg allegedly said as he raised his glass.
Harvey Weinstein Was Furious Over the Bill
Weinstein apparently wasn't amused when he discovered what happened.
Emanuel claimed the producer confronted him at a party on the final night of Cannes and angrily complained about how much the Petrus had cost.
The encounter reportedly became heated, with Emanuel claiming Weinstein poked him in the chest before the agent warned him not to touch him again.
Harvey Weinstein's Rep Responded to the Story
More than 25 years later, Weinstein's representative said he doesn't remember the alleged wine incident and cannot independently reconstruct what happened.
However, the rep acknowledged Weinstein remembers having disagreements over films and expenses and added that The Yards remains one of his favorite movies.
Wahlberg's representative did not respond to request for comment.