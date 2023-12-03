What Is Mark Wahlberg's Net Worth? How the Rapper Turned Actor Made His Millions

The celeb eventually got into acting, where he reached the peak of success. He debuted his career in the TV film The Substitute in 1993, however, he did not get noticed until 1995 via The Basketball Diaries with Leonardo DiCaprio.

In the early '00s, Wahlberg got into large budget action films that cut ever larger checks, including The Perfect Storm, Planet of the Apes and The Italian Job. In 2006, he was cast in The Departed, which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor, a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor, and a National Society of Film Critics Best Supporting Actor award.