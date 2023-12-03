What Is Mark Wahlberg's Net Worth? How the Rapper Turned Actor Made His Millions
Mark Wahlberg went from Marky Mark to one of the richest entertainment producers!
The Departed alum has a whopping net worth of $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Since Wahlberg's start in the music industry, he has been a jack of all trades when it comes to making cash. The star began as part of New Kids on the Block before he quit the pop group months later. From there, he had a career as part of Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, who made the 1991 single "Good Vibrations," which hit the Billboard Top 100.
The star then made a big paycheck modeling for Calvin Klein's underwear collection and famously had a massive billboard in Times Square.
The celeb eventually got into acting, where he reached the peak of success. He debuted his career in the TV film The Substitute in 1993, however, he did not get noticed until 1995 via The Basketball Diaries with Leonardo DiCaprio.
In the early '00s, Wahlberg got into large budget action films that cut ever larger checks, including The Perfect Storm, Planet of the Apes and The Italian Job. In 2006, he was cast in The Departed, which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor, a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor, and a National Society of Film Critics Best Supporting Actor award.
In addition to acting, Wahlberg also produced a series of movies and TV shows. He was an executive producer on HBO's Entourage, which ran from 2004-2011, as well as Boardwalk Empire, Ballers and How to Make It in America. The father-of-four's production company has generated a total of $900 million at the box office.
The Wahlberg family business has also generated a lot of money for the icon, as Wahlburgers, the brood's burger chain, makes over $100 million in annual revenue.
But the 52-year-old's investments don't stop there, as he owns an estimated 2.2 million shares of the F45 fitness franchise under his own name, while also having a stake in 5.8 million shares through an entity called MWIG, LLC, which is co-owned by the actor and several investors.
Despite his large bank account, Wahlberg has always been focused on his kids: Ella, 20, Michael, 17, Brendan, 15 and Grace, 13, whom he shared with wife Rhea Durham. The clan-of-six recently moved to Las Vegas from L.A. in April.
"They love Vegas," he shared. "I spent lots of time in L.A. pursuing my interests and my career, and now it’s time for them to pursue theirs. Everybody is thriving there. It’s been great."
Wahlberg expressed his own excitement for this new chapter in life, adding, "I saw Adele, I saw Bruno Mars. I’ve seen quite a few shows and been to lots of great restaurants. There’s so much to do in Vegas and it’s so exciting."