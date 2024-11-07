Mark Wahlberg's Las Vegas Restaurant Flecha Cantina Erupts in Flames Due to 'Defective Fire Pit'
Mark Wahlberg’s new restaurant has become a Las Vegas hot spot — literally!
On Wednesday, November 6, an area of the Father Stu star’s establishment Flecha Cantina caught on fire due to a "defective fire pit.”
According to Flecha Cantina officials, there was a "small patio fire” at the Mexican restaurant after the fire pit caught flame at the bottom. The Sin City fire department quickly addressed the incident with the public.
"The fire sprinkler company came back out and recharged the system," they assured. After the fire was put out, the restaurant opened its doors at 7 p.m.
"The only damage was the fire pit and the chair next to it," the Flecha Cantina officials shared, insisting the dining location was not damaged, nor were any people hurt.
In a clip from the occasion, the flames could be seen through a window of the building as fire alarms were going off and bystanders watched from afar.
The Las Vegas location of Flecha Cantina was opened on September 14. Wahlberg additionally has a franchise in Huntington Beach, Calif.
The Uncharted actor previously expressed what he hopes visitors get from dining at the eatery.
- Sam Goldberg's Interest in Restaurants Led Him to Create 'Respect the Chain,' Which Intertwines Food and Pop Culture
- Candace Cameron Bure Hits Back at 'Ridiculous' Claims She Lied About Not Eating Fast Food
- 'I Was Gonna Jump In The River': Acclaimed Chef Wolfgang Puck Reveals That He Almost Took His Own Life At Age 14 In New Documentary
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"I want to have them have the most amazing experience they’ve ever had in a restaurant. I want them to feel like they’re at home, that they are doted on and spoiled," he spilled.
Wahlberg added: "I’ve sent a lot of people in unannounced to really kind of see what the experience is like. I have an amazing staff, amazing team. And we are a family, we want to share our family experience, and that really translates. So come in, have an amazing experience with the food, the hospitality, drinks, just having fun. It’s an experience that you want to have over and over again."
On the opening day of the Las Vegas location, Wahlberg shared how grateful he was for his success and noted that his faith has steered him in the right direction in every aspect of life.
The star specifically had Catholic Bishop Kevin W. Vann bless the restaurant before its big debut.
“All success that I’ve had in my life is accredited to my faith,” Wahlberg gushed.
In addition to his beliefs helping him achieve financial success, The Departed alum emphasized how it has guided his 15-year marriage to wife Rhea Durham, 45, with whom he shares kids Ella, 20, Michael, 18, Brendan, 15, and Grace, 14.
“We got married in the church. That’s a very important thing for us,” he explained. “There’s so much divide right now. The thing that’s gonna bring people together is love. So, [it’s about] encouraging people to reconnect with their faith.”