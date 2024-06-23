Mark Wahlberg Says All the Success 'I've Had in My Life Is Accredited to My Faith'
Mark Wahlberg believes he owes all his success to God!
In a recent interview following the opening of his new Mexican American eatery Flecha in Huntington Beach, Calif., the famous actor, 53, discussed how his faith has steered him in the right direction in every aspect of life.
After the practicing Catholic brought Bishop Kevin W. Vann to bless the restaurant, he expressed, “All success that I’ve had in my life is accredited to my faith.”
In addition to his beliefs helping him with financial achievement, the millionaire noted how it has set a foundation for his 15-year marriage to wife Rhea Durham, 45, with whom he shares kids Ella, 20, Michael, 18, Brendan, 15, and Grace, 14.
“We got married in the church. That’s a very important thing for us,” The Departed alum shared. “There’s so much divide right now. The thing that’s gonna bring people together is love. So, [it’s about] encouraging people to reconnect with their faith.”
As OK! previously reported, this was not the first time Wahlberg has been vocal about his religious beliefs, as in February 2023, he went on Today in celebration of Ash Wednesday.
"It's a balance," the father-of-four dished. "I don't want to jam it down anybody's throat, but I do not deny my faith. That's an even bigger sin.”
"You know, it's not popular in my industry, but I cannot deny my faith. It's important for me to share that with people,” the star preached, adding, "But, I have friends from all walks of life and all different types of faiths and religions, so it's important to respect and honor them as well."
The celeb then explained traditional Catholic fasting rituals, including not eating meat and only having one meal on Fridays during the Lent season. He also explained that Catholics are supposed to give up something for the entirety of Lent to allow "people to be better versions of themselves."
"Discipline has always been important for me in life," shared Wahlberg, who often got in trouble with the law when he was younger. "Once I started getting into movies and transitioned from music, I realized I needed a lot of discipline in my life, and that discipline has afforded me so many other things."
Wahlberg believes that Catholicism provided him with that discipline he was seeking.
"I've been rewarded for it so much, and I want to share that with people, whether that's with fasting, working out more, detaching from other things and just spending more time with God, in prayer or in thoughtful reflection. Those things are important," he stated.
Life & Style interviewed Wahlberg.