Fans Go Crazy After Mark Wahlberg Shares Throwback Photo Comparing Himself To Look-Alike Daughter Grace
Mark Wahlberg gave his 20.4 million followers something to laugh about!
On Tuesday, December 27, the Ted actor shared a side-by-side snap of his 12-year-old daughter, Grace, and a photo of himself in his younger years with a much different hairstyle, making the two look nearly identical.
"They say we look alike? 💕👼," Wahlberg, 51, captioned an Instagram photo of himself with long blonde curly hair juxtaposed with a shot of his kiddo sporting the same 'do, smiling while posing with a horse.
"She’s a mini u 🥰," one user wrote underneath the pictures, while another sweetly emphasized, "Your little twin!!!"
Others could not believe how much the Max Payne star looked like fellow Hollywood hunk Chris Hemsworth. "You almost look like Hemsworth!" one person noted, while an addition person penned, "For a full minute I thought that was Chris hemsworth."
Wahlberg displaying his strong genetics comes after the businessman moved his entire family, including wife Rhea Durham and their other children, Ella, 18, Michael, 16, and Brendan, 13, from Los Angeles to the quiet suburbs outside of Las Vegas.
“I want to be able to work from home. I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting, and I’ve only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there," he explained during a Tuesday, October 11, appearance on CBS's The Talk.
“So, to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us," the Boston native, who sold off the family's California mansion for $90 million, explained of the motivation behind the change.
“We came here to just kind of give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for the kids, and there’s a lot of opportunity here," Wahlberg said of their new life in Summerlin, Nev. "I’m really excited about the future.”