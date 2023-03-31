OK Magazine
Mark Wahlberg Reveals Why He Moved From California To Las Vegas With His Family: We're 'Giving The Kids A Chance To Thrive' 

Mar. 30 2023, Published 8:15 p.m. ET

Mark Wahlberg loves Sin City!

The 51-year-old gushed to a news outlet about how happy he is regarding his move from Hollywood to a Las Vegas suburb, a change the A-list actor and his family made a few months ago.

"It's really giving the kids a chance to thrive," The Departed star raved. "It just has the best of both worlds. I know a lot of people, when they think Las Vegas, they think the Strip."

"But just about 15, 20 minutes away, there's a whole lot of other amazing areas that are all about family and community," he added about his new locale.

The Boston native and his wife, Rhea Durham, 44, share kids Ella, 19, Grace, 13, Michael, 17, and Brendan, 14.

Wahlberg went on to say the brood’s resettlement was "really about giving the kids an opportunity to pursue their goals and dreams."

"My daughter's an equestrian. My son's a golfer. My oldest daughter, now she's off to college. My son's a junior," he said about his offspring. "There’s lots of opportunity here as well for me. We're trying to create a studio. We're trying to build the shoe factory. We want to create lots of jobs here."

Shortly after the move, the father-of-four discussed his career aspirations in Las Vegas on The Talk, saying, "I moved to Nevada where, after this gubernatorial election, hopefully it will go to legislation and get a bill passed so we can get a tax credit for the state — build a state-of-the-art studio here and make this Hollywood 2.0."

Wahlberg also divulged details about his dreams for his new life to another outlet and referred to Nevada’s political landscape, sharing, "There's lots of opportunity for growth here. And the government, especially our new governor, is really looking for opportunities to create jobs outside of gaming,"

"So we're looking to create 10,000 jobs on the studio alone. The average salary would be $100,000 more than what it is now," he noted. "We want to train people both in front of and behind the camera, create jobs, most importantly, first and foremost, for locals."

Fox News Digital reported on Wahlberg’s move.

