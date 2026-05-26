Marlon Wayans Defends Dave Chapelle Friendship Despite Advocacy for Transgender Son Kai: 'His Intention Isn't to Punch Down'
May 26 2026, Published 3:16 p.m. ET
In a profile with Variety, actor and comedian Marlon Wayans defended his close friendship with Dave Chappelle, balancing his loyalty to his longtime friend with his public support for his transgender son, Kai.
Despite Chappelle facing intense backlash over anti-trans material in his comedy specials, Wayans asserted, "I know Dave's heart, and his intention isn't to punch down." Wayans explained that he maintains distinct, respectful boundaries for both Chappelle's creative autonomy and his child's personal journey.
In his 2021 special, The Closer, Chappelle explicitly defended Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling and declared himself "Team TERF" (Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist), endorsing the biological essentialist view that gender is fixed.
'You Have to Be a Comedian to Understand That'
He has frequently fixated on the anatomy of trans women, comparing their genitalia to plant-based meat substitutes, and made jokes mocking the concept of people having identities that don't align with their biological s--.
Wayans framed Chappelle's controversial jokes as a defense of the "front line" of comedy against censorship.
"You have to be a comedian to understand that," Wayans said.
'I Know Dave's Heart'
The Scary Movie star made it clear that he would not associate with Chappelle if he believed the comedian was genuinely fueled by hatred.
"I wouldn't hang with Dave if he was full of hate. I don’t hang with people like that," Wayans told Variety. "I know Dave's heart, and his intention isn't to punch down. Dave wants to freely tell his jokes, and if you're going to be anti-comedy, then he's going to keep attacking you until you learn to have a sense of humor. He's just standing there and defending his front line as a comedian."
Wayans views himself as a bridge, stating he can separate his feelings as a friend from his feelings as a father to explain both sides to each other.
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'As a Comedian, I Respect His Journey'
"As a comedian, I respect his journey. And as a friend, I respect his journey. And for my child, I respect their journey," Wayans added. "And as the father of my child, I can appropriate my feelings toward my friend and my feelings toward my child, and how we can put those two things together, and I can explain both sides. I’m between them, so I can explain both sides to each other."
Wayans reiterated that learning about Kai's transition taught him what true unconditional love is. He noted that it took him a week to move from denial to full acceptance.
'All My Kids Are Gifts'
Wayans issued a strict warning to anyone looking to target his child.
"All of my kids are gifts, and our love is the wrapping paper," Wayans added. "I’m not here for hate. Transphobia is a form of hate. Homophobia is a form of hate. Racism is a form of hate. All those small-hearted, small-minded people, there's a h-ll for you. And if you think you're gonna bully my child, go somewhere else. It's not going to happen. I won't stand for it."