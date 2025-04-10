or
Martha Stewart, 83, Accused of Having a Facelift After Sharing Gorgeous Sultry Selfie: 'I Want Her Doctor'

Source: @marthastewart48/instagram;mega

Some social media users believe Martha Stewart's youthful look was the work of plastic surgeons.

By:

April 10 2025, Published 3:14 p.m. ET

Martha Stewart's new selfie has everyone talking!

On Tuesday, April 8, the 83-year-old star uploaded a gorgeous photo in which she looked decades younger, sparking accusations she went under the knife.

Source: @marthastewart48/instagram

Martha Stewart looked glowing and ageless in a new social media photo.

"Time for a new 'portrait.' @daisybeautytoye had just finished my makeup and I looked in my new mirror with the lovely side light and said 'wow, great makeup Daisy!'" she captioned the snap, which pictured the chef giving a sultry look while wearing a brown top, with her locks styled in loose waves. "She shot a photo and here it is!!! Thanks @parvinklein for the hair color @julienfarel."

Source: mega

Some of the star's Instagram followers accused the chef of having plastic surgery to achieve her youthful look.

Several fans assumed she had work done to achieve her smooth and glowing complexion, with one declaring, "That’s not the makeup that’s a great FACELIFT!!!"

"You have the best plastic surgeon going!! The ultimate best!" exclaimed another. "And there’s nothing wrong with that!! 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟."

"I want her doctor," quipped a third individual.

On the other hand, the businesswoman's celebrity pals gushed over her looks, with Paris Hilton commenting, "Icon 👸🏼."

"Omg hot," penned Tallulah Willis, while Christy Carlson Romano wrote, "Martha you're so selfless — Always giving. Always serving. 🙌."

Source: @marthastewart48/instagram

The mother-of-one previously admitted to getting skin treatments and filler.

This isn't the first time people have accused the mother-of-one of getting cosmetic tweaks, though she claimed her youthful appearance is from dermatological procedures.

"Everybody is so interested when they see a selfie of me posted on the Internet. So many comments are about my face lift and who did it and when did I have it done and how much retouching is on the photograph, and I just want to set the record straight," Stewart shared on a 2024 episode of "The Martha Stewart Podcast," where she chatted with her dermatologist Dr. Dan Belkin.

Source: mega

Stewart's dermatologist revealed she's had a few skin tightening procedures.

In the interview, Dr. Belkin revealed the TV star has had cheek filler as well as muscle-relaxing injections in her neck and jawline.

"We've done a little bit of skin tightening on you. We've done a little ultrasound tightening I think, a long time ago," he spilled. "We did a little softwave, which is an ultrasound based tightening device. And we've done a little bit of Ulthera, which is a great ultrasound based skin tightening that works."

While the cookbook author insisted she doesn't think "about age" too often, she admitted, "I don't want to look my age at all. And that's why I really work hard at it."

