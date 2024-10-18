or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Martha Stewart
OK LogoNEWS

Martha Stewart Claims It Was 'Very Easy' to Keep Her Affair From Andrew Stewart a Secret

martha stewart infidelity husband
Source: MEGA

Martha Stewart said keeping her affair a secret from ex-husband Andrew Stewart was 'very easy.'

By:

Oct. 18 2024, Published 9:16 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Martha Stewart is giving new details about sneaking around behind her ex's back.

Speaking during a celebration for her 100th book on Wednesday, October 16, the 83-year-old business mogul shed light on how she kept the infidelity under wraps during her nearly 30-year marriage to her ex-husband Andrew Stewart.

Article continues below advertisement

"Maybe can you talk about an affair that happened 30 years ago and you kept it a secret. How's that possible?" businessman Lee Brian Schrager inquired.

"Very easy. You have to be circumspect," Martha replied without hesitation.

Article continues below advertisement
martha stewart infidelity husband
Source: Netflix/YouTube

Martha Stewart and then-husband Andrew Stewart got married in 1961.

Article continues below advertisement

This candid revelation comes after the first self-made female billionaire dropped the bombshell about her infidelity in the trailer for her upcoming Netflix documentary, Martha.

“Young women, listen to my advice: if you’re married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he’s a piece of s---. Get out of that marriage,” she said in the preview.

Article continues below advertisement
martha documentary netflix hudgens date night post baby look october
Source: Netflix/YouTube

Martha Stewart revealed that she had an affair during her nearly 30-year marriage to her ex-husband Andrew Stewart.

Article continues below advertisement

When pressed further in the trailer about whether she herself had ever been unfaithful, Martha said, “Yeah, but I don’t think Andy ever knew about that.”

Article continues below advertisement
martha stewart hudgens baby body and masked singer hall of fame
Source: MEGA

Martha Stewart first revealed the affair in the trailer of her documentary entitled 'Martha,' which will be released on October 30.

Article continues below advertisement

She was then asked about what matters most to her — her marriage or career.

“I don’t know,” the cooking guru responded. "The cookie cutter house and the cookie cutter life was not for me. … I could have just been a miserable, has-been housewife, but I didn't let that happen to myself. And I'm so happy I didn't."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Netflix/YouTube
MORE ON:
Martha Stewart

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Martha's marriage to Andrew dates back to their early days as a young couple in New York.

Article continues below advertisement

The two first crossed paths during their college years in New York.

They met on a blind date in 1960 while she attended Barnard College, and he was studying law at Yale.

Article continues below advertisement
martha stewart affair exposed cooking guru ex never knew cheated documentary hudgens date night post baby look october
Source: MEGA

The cooking guro said that divorce was a 'terrible thing' for her in an interview in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

They married a year later and welcomed their daughter, Alexis, in 1965. However, their marriage grew strained over time, and they eventually divorced in 1990.

Reflecting on their breakup, Martha told New York Magazine that it was an extremely difficult time.

Article continues below advertisement

"It was the worst. It was a very horrible thing," the home and garden guru recalled. "All of a sudden, he got real tired. He also thought I was a very selfish person. I think that was a total misunderstanding of me. I think he got tired of my drive and desire to do lots of things. It's sad."

Article continues below advertisement
martha stewart infidelity husband
Source: MEGA

Martha Stewart got divorced from her ex-husband in 1990.

Article continues below advertisement

"Getting divorced was a terrible thing for me because we were the first to divorce in my family. And that we haven't spoken since the divorce is even more painful. But I'm very strong, and I'm very motivated to get on with life," the lifestyle maven said to People in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

Her Netflix documentary Martha, set to release later in October, promises to delve into her life story, exploring the triumphs and trials that have defined her journey to becoming a cultural icon.

Daily Mail released the video regarding Martha's 100th book celebration.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.