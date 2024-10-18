Martha Stewart Claims It Was 'Very Easy' to Keep Her Affair From Andrew Stewart a Secret
Martha Stewart is giving new details about sneaking around behind her ex's back.
Speaking during a celebration for her 100th book on Wednesday, October 16, the 83-year-old business mogul shed light on how she kept the infidelity under wraps during her nearly 30-year marriage to her ex-husband Andrew Stewart.
"Maybe can you talk about an affair that happened 30 years ago and you kept it a secret. How's that possible?" businessman Lee Brian Schrager inquired.
"Very easy. You have to be circumspect," Martha replied without hesitation.
This candid revelation comes after the first self-made female billionaire dropped the bombshell about her infidelity in the trailer for her upcoming Netflix documentary, Martha.
“Young women, listen to my advice: if you’re married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he’s a piece of s---. Get out of that marriage,” she said in the preview.
When pressed further in the trailer about whether she herself had ever been unfaithful, Martha said, “Yeah, but I don’t think Andy ever knew about that.”
She was then asked about what matters most to her — her marriage or career.
“I don’t know,” the cooking guru responded. "The cookie cutter house and the cookie cutter life was not for me. … I could have just been a miserable, has-been housewife, but I didn't let that happen to myself. And I'm so happy I didn't."
Martha's marriage to Andrew dates back to their early days as a young couple in New York.
The two first crossed paths during their college years in New York.
They met on a blind date in 1960 while she attended Barnard College, and he was studying law at Yale.
They married a year later and welcomed their daughter, Alexis, in 1965. However, their marriage grew strained over time, and they eventually divorced in 1990.
Reflecting on their breakup, Martha told New York Magazine that it was an extremely difficult time.
"It was the worst. It was a very horrible thing," the home and garden guru recalled. "All of a sudden, he got real tired. He also thought I was a very selfish person. I think that was a total misunderstanding of me. I think he got tired of my drive and desire to do lots of things. It's sad."
"Getting divorced was a terrible thing for me because we were the first to divorce in my family. And that we haven't spoken since the divorce is even more painful. But I'm very strong, and I'm very motivated to get on with life," the lifestyle maven said to People in 2020.
Her Netflix documentary Martha, set to release later in October, promises to delve into her life story, exploring the triumphs and trials that have defined her journey to becoming a cultural icon.
Daily Mail released the video regarding Martha's 100th book celebration.