Snoop Dogg Says He and Pal Martha Stewart 'Understand Each Other's Strengths and Interests': 'We Always Have Each Other's Backs'
Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart might make an unlikely pair, but the former reveals why they mesh so well together.
"We understand each other’s strengths and interests really well and don’t care about the extra stuff. It’s not about comparing, it’s about making sure we know we always have each other’s backs," the rapper, 52, exclusively tells OK! while talking about the launch of the "Hold the Phone" Case by BIC EZ Reach Lighters, which were co-designed by the iconic duo.
As for what the A-listers like to do when they're together, they kick back and relax just like everyone else!
"We talk about our latest ideas, goals and dreams. Mostly we check in on each other’s families — and she loves asking about my grandkids," the "Drop It Like It's Hot" singer, who shares sons Corde, 30, and Cordell, 27, as well as daughter Cori, 25, with his wife, Shante Broadus, whom he's been married to since 1997, adds. He also has a son, Julian, 26, from a previous relationship.
The duo, who first met back in 2008 when Snoop joined the cooking guru, 83, to make mashed potatoes on her cooking show, The Martha Stewart Show, have worked together numerous times over the years — to being roasters on Comedy Central's 2015 Justin Bieber Roast to costarring in commercials together.
"You better believe that Martha and I are going to keep working on projects together. Even just with BIC, you can be sure we have plenty cooking up our sleeve. I don’t want to spoil too much, but we have some new content coming your way early next year," Snoop says of what's in store.
In the meantime, the dad-of-four is excited to launch the limited-edition phone cases, dubbed the “Hold the Phone” cases, which draws inspiration from their distinctive styles, personalities and the designs of their BIC EZ Reach Lighters. Compatible with the iPhone 15, these exclusive cases are designed to securely hold your BIC EZ Reach Lighter, ensuring your go-to lighter is always within reach for any lighting occasion.
"People are going to dig the 'Hold the Phone' Case by BIC EZ Reach Lighters. If you’re like me and always have a lighter on deck for whatever needs lighting up, this case is a game-changer. It keeps my favorite BIC lighter right there, ready to go, always within reach. It’s too smooth to pass up," he quips.
"The 'Hold the Phone' Case is inspired by my BIC EZ Reach Lighter collection. Martha and I both have our own lighter series, and these cases are the perfect match for our designs. The dark purple case matches all of my BIC EZ Reach designs. Mark your calendar, the case drops on October 4! You better hit up BIC.com and grab one of these limited-edition cases before they are gone," he continues.
According to Snoop, the brand "keeps it real" and is eager to bring these new ideas to life, which is why working with them for his second accessory launch was a no-brainer.
"The BIC EZ Reach Lighter campaign is now in its fourth year and going strong," he shares. "Over that time, we have dropped some fresh concepts like this phone case and the Best Buds Bag launch last year."