Snoop Dogg Says He and Pal Martha Stewart 'Understand Each Other's Strengths and Interests': 'We Always Have Each Other's Backs'

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart might make an unlikely pair, but the former reveals why they mesh so well together.

"We understand each other’s strengths and interests really well and don’t care about the extra stuff. It’s not about comparing, it’s about making sure we know we always have each other’s backs," the rapper, 52, exclusively tells OK! while talking about the launch of the "Hold the Phone" Case by BIC EZ Reach Lighters, which were co-designed by the iconic duo.