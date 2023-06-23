'Unfair': Martha Stewart Fires Back After Kara Swisher Compares Her Legal Issues to Those of Disgraced Entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes

Don't mess with Martha Stewart!

While speaking with podcaster Kara Swisher, the two discussed how the cookbook author served five months in federal prison after being found guilty of a number of felony charges related to inside trading.

“I look back on it as kind of silly but serious infringement of a person’s rights. It seems to me improbable that that could have happened,” Stewart, 81, explained on the Thursday, June 22, episode of "On with Kara Swisher" podcast. “If I had had better advice, if I had taken it more — I took it seriously, but I didn’t know the consequences. I had no idea that that would make such a huge difference.”